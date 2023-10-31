“It's just really not any fun” - Golf legend Jack Nicklaus reflects on his game and admits he's not eager to play anymore

Jack Nicklaus has made a massive contribution to golf and can easily be regarded as one of the greatest player to ever grace the course.

The legendary golfer holds many records and was a league apart from all the other golfers during his competitive days. The only one who came close was Tiger Woods, but Nicklaus was still a class apart.

Nicklaus, who is currently 83-years-old, is regarded as the torchbearer of the game and has seen it develop significantly in front of his own eyes.

He recently admitted his desire to not play the game anymore. He did not bring his clubs to the PGA National clinic on Monday, leaving the ball striking to Annika Sorenstam, Ernie Els, and Luke Donald.

However, he made an interesting revelation about his time playing golf and his future in the sport via Yahoo Sports:

"I would like to go play again. I play so poorly anymore it's just really not any fun, and I run out of golf balls."

Nicklaus added:

"People always say they want to play how I do. Well, now they can. In fact, I don't think they want to play like I do."

Jack Nicklaus spoke at the golf clinic with Annika Sorenstam, Ernie Els and Luke Donald

The Conquer Cancer Foundation recently came out with a new program to spread awareness and raise money for cancer. The event was headlined by talented LPGA Tour golfer Annika Sorenstam, Ernie Els, and Luke Donald.

However, Jack Nicklaus was also present at the ‘golf clinic’ and shared intriguing insight about his game. Nicklaus spoke about the game of golf and also gave tips to the other golfers around him.

All the golfers featured on the panel were listening to Nicklaus with great attention and wanted to take in all the important golf playing tips from the greatest of all time.

Although the company around Jack Niclaus was exceptional including the greatest female golfer of all time namely, Annika Sorenstam, the golden bear was a class apart and captured attention of all the patrons around him.