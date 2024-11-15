"It’s just the sad state of the world"- Tyrrell Hatton speaks up about the reality of receiving hate after joining LIV Golf 

Tyrrell Hatton has opened up about the hate he received for joining the breakaway LIV Golf league. He gave an interview to Bunkered.co.uk and talked about the negativity faced by him as someone who people see on television.

Some fans are yet to accept the existence of LIV Golf, and the golfers who joined the Saudi-backed league have received plenty of hate. But he believes everyone is entitled to their opinion.

"Everyone’s entitled to their opinion. Unfortunately, it’s just the sad state of the world where people like being very negative towards guys that they see on TV," Tyrrell Hatton said (via Bunkered).

Trending

He further added that people don't know the golfers personally, but they are quite happy to dish out negativity towards them.

"They don’t know them personally. They’re quite happy to dish out as much negativity towards that person as they want to. It’s not going to change who I am. I’m just being me. It is what it is."

Tyrrell Hatton on the negativity he faced after joining LIV Golf - Source: Getty

Despite making around $8,336,912 as official money on the PGA Tour in 2023, with one runner-up and seven top-10 finishes, the English golfer joined LIV Golf earlier this year and was part of Jon Rahm's Legion XIII team.

Even though he joined LIV Golf, Hatton maintained his DP World Tour card and is competing on the European circuit regularly to remain eligible for the Ryder Cup. A few LIV golfers, including Hatton, have appealed against the heavy fines imposed by the tour.

He is currently competing in the 2024 DP World Tour Championship and is placed second going into the weekend. Hatton is in third place for the season-long Race to Dubai rankings thanks to his win at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

How did Tyrrell Hatton perform on his debut LIV Golf season?

Tyrrell Hatton celebrating after winning the LIV Golf Nashville. Source: Imagn

Tyrrell Hatton had a great season on LIV Golf this year, finishing fourth in the season-long individual championship and second in the team championship. Hatton registered his first win on LIV Golf at Nashville in June.

Along with this victory, the 33-year-old made seven top-10 finishes in the 14 events he competed in this season.

Mayakoba (Feb 02–04) : T8

: T8 Las Vegas (Feb 08–10) : T12

: T12 Jeddah (Mar 01–03) : T15

: T15 Hong Kong (Mar 08–10) : T21

: T21 Miami (Apr 05–07) : T4

: T4 Adelaide (Apr 26–28) : T14

: T14 Singapore (May 03–05) : T5

: T5 Houston (Jun 07–09) : T18

: T18 Nashville (Jun 21–23) : 1

: 1 Andalucía (Jul 12–14) : 3

: 3 United Kingdom (Jul 26–28) : T2

: T2 Greenbrier (Aug 16–18) : T25

: T25 Chicago (Sep 13–15) : 4

: 4 Team Championship Dallas (Sep 20–22): T5

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback