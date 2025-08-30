“It’s had laughter, it’s had tears” - Ian Poulter pens heartfelt note on his ‘not easy’ LIV Golf season

Following the conclusion of the LIV Golf 2025 season, Ian Poulter penned a long note reflecting on the season. He said it wasn't an easy season considering he had to deal with injuries, and that the year was full of laughter and tears.Poulter is the European golf veteran who concluded his 26th season of professional golf last week with the LIV Golf Team Championship. With no top-ten finish, he ended the season in 48th place in the LIV Golf standings. Besides, his team also failed to make any podium finish and finished eighth.On Friday, August 29, Ian Poulter wrote a note on Instagram to reflect on his 2025 season.&quot;Reflecting back on my 26th consecutive season on Tour and this one was not easy,&quot; he wrote. &quot;It had an injury that I didn’t tell you guys about but we fought through it. It’s had laughter, it’s had tears, it’s had the upmost stress. Most importantly I have taken some incredible strength from the people who have supported me and keep supporting me. You’ve given me the reason to keep working so hard.&quot;&quot;This game never ceases to amaze me time and time again. The will to win and improve won’t ever stop. I love this game and I love playing infront of you guys. Not sure I will ever be ready to hang up the boots. The Dream continues and the Dream is real. Never let anyone get in the way of those Dreams. So many incredible things to look forward to for us all. Let 2026 preparations begin 👍🏼🙏🏼👊🏼❤️,&quot; he added. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHow did Ian Poulter perform in the LIV Golf 2025 season?Here's a look at Ian Poulter's performance in the LIV Golf 2025 season:LIV Golf Riyadh: T30, -6 (70, 69, 71)LIV Golf Adelaide: T31, E (74, 70, 72)LIV Golf Hong Kong: T42, -2 (69, 70, 69)LIV Golf Singapore: T49, +6 (76, 71, 72)LIV Golf Miami: T33, +9 (75, 75, 75)LIV Golf Mexico City: T41, +5 (69, 74, 75)LIV Golf Korea: T13, -6 (69, 73, 68)LIV Golf Virginia: T47, +4 (75, 76, 66)LIV Golf Dallas: 51, +13 (73, 78, 78)LIV Golf Andalucía: T32, +4 (71, 75, 71)LIV Golf United Kingdom: T42, +1 (71, 71, 72)LIV Golf Chicago: T39, +2 (74, 71, 70)LIV Golf Indianapolis: T17, -12 (68, 66, 67)LIV Golf Michigan – Stroke Play: T16, -4 (66)