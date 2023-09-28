“It's like a mini Kentucky waterfall": Brooks Koepka discusses his special mullet haircut for the Ryder Cup

Brooks Koepka and Sam Burns have stolen the headlines for the U.S. Ryder Cup team, and not only with their golfing skills. Their hairstyles have been the talk of the town, and Koepka has not stopped joking about it.

Brooks Koepka was interviewed by New York radio station SiriusXM on Wednesday, and the subject of his mullet haircut came up again. The winner of five majors "shielded" himself in Sam Burns' look to "justify" his choice of hairstyle.

"I wasn't gonna leave Sam high and dry, so I got it," Koepka joked.

Brooks Koepka's hairstyle has similarities to Sam Burns', but it's not exactly the same. The interviewer pointed this out to him, but Koepka didn't have the same "fashion opinion."

"It's like a mini Kentucky Waterfall," he said.

Sam Burns arrived at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club sporting a Kentucky waterfall haircut with the letters USA carved into the right side of his head. It was one of the looks that garnered the most media attention in the days leading up to the Ryder Cup.

This is not the first time a player on the American team has worn the letters USA on his head. At the 2014 Ryder Cup, Rickie Fowler had the same idea.

At the time, Fowler was widely criticized for his decision, which was not in keeping with golf's traditions. But the American responded forcefully.

"You've got to show some patriotism and spirit for your country," Fowler said, according to the official PGA Tour website.

Brooks Koepka, the mullet and golf fashion

Golf has always been characterized by a generally conservative fashion style, both in terms of hairstyles and wardrobe. These customs have been changing, and today they are perhaps more evident than ever.

Haircuts such as those currently worn by Brooks Koepka and Sam Burns are no longer completely alien to the world of golf. LIV Golf introduced the wearing of shorts during professional tournaments, something unthinkable just a few years ago.

But the evolution of these issues has been profound. According to Vanity Fair, in 1918, the proper attire for a golfer was a single-breasted jacket, vest, long socks, and a golf cap.

Within 30 years, players went from knickerbockers to long flannel pants and tie-less shirts. Gradually, more casual attire became the norm, while still maintaining a reference to elegance.

Of course, there have always been players who have marked their passage through professional golf with their attire. We find John Daly with his incredibly printed pants and Ian Poulter with his unique attachment to bright colors.

But they're not the only ones; if we go deeper, we can find truly unique cases such as Duffy Waldorf and Woody Austin.