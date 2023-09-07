“It’s not like Rory is 22 or 21”: Luke Donald comments on Rory McIlroy attending a bachelor party before Ryder Cup

Luke Donald has absolute confidence in Rory McIlroy performing well at the Ryder Cup. The captain of the European team is not the least bit worried about the physical and mental state in which the Northern Irishman will arrive at the Marco Siomone Golf & Country Club, not even if he goes to a party two days before the start of the tournament.

It was reported that McIlroy will be taking part in a bachelor party on the Greek island of Mykonos two days before the start of the Ryder Cup. Anyone might worry about what such a celebration might do to an elite player's sporting form, being so close to the competition.

Luke Donald, however, is not worried about his teammate. The Europe team captain spoke to the press about the matter during the Horizon Irish Open, where both golfers will be playing starting Thursday, September 7. He said, as quoted in the DP World Tour News Service:

“We spoke at his house maybe 10 days ago, just catching up with him and it did come up. Rory... it’s not like Rory is 22 or 21. He understands. There’s nothing wrong in going out and have some fun with your friends. But I think he’s got wise enough shoulders to know that he won’t go crazy, so no concerns there.”

Donald even expects McIlroy to assume a greater leadership role in the European team, as he excels in his results throughout the tournament. He added:

"I've talked to Rory about this [his leadeship] and how he feels his role should be. Personally, I want him to lead with his golf club, I want him to lead with the focus he shows, the importance he shows to the Ryder Cup. If he can win, if he's playing four or five matches and and win three or four of those, then he's done his job."

Luke Donald will be leading the European team that will compete for the Ryder Cup from September 30 to October 2 in Italy. The team is comprised of Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Viktor Hovland, Tyrrell Hatton, Matt Fitzpatrick, Robert Macintyre, Justin Rose, Nicolai Hojgaard, Shane Lowry, Ludvig Aberg, Tommy Fleetwood and Sepp Straka.

Luke Donald at the Ryder Cup

The professional career of Luke Donald, 45, began in 2001 and includes 17 victories (five on the PGA Tour, seven on the DP World Tour and six in other tournaments). He was ranked first in the world for 56 weeks in 2011.

However, the Englishman's history in professional golf would not be complete without mentioning the Ryder Cup. Donald participated as a player in four editions and helped his team win all four.

Luke Donald, 2012 Ryder Cup (Image via Getty).

His career record in the event is 10.5 points in 15 matches, with particular effectiveness in singles, with three victories and one defeat.

Donals was one of the 12 European players who made the 'Miracle at Medinah' possible. On that occasion, Donald lost his first two matches (foursomes) teaming up with Sergio Garcia and Lee Westwood and facing Phil Mickelson and Keegan Bradley.

But the Englishman won his two remaining matches, including the individual match against Bubba Watson, which gave the seventh point to Europe in that historic comeback.

Interestingly, Donald and the captain of the American team Zach Johnson were rivals in three editions of the Ryder Cup (2006, 2010, 2012). Although they never faced each other directly, the collective result always favored the European.