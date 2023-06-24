"It's like swinging a golf club, but sideways?"- F1 star Lando Norris draws parallel between golf and baseball at the London Stadium

Lando Norris was recently seen at the baseball field alongside St. Louis Cardinals star player Paul Goldschmidt at London Stadium. The St. Louis Cardinals will play the Chicago Cubs at this year's MLB London Series.

The McLaren F1 driver, who finished 13th in the Canadian GP last Sunday, was in London for a break ahead of the Austrian GP next week. He spent his spare time learning a thing or two about baseball from Goldschmidt.

The 23-year-old Briton talked about his baseball experience in an interview with Sky Sports.

He said:

"I have never been to a baseball game ever or the warm-up whatever it is, and I just don’t come to stadiums like these. It’s pretty sick, the guys are at the top of their game, so it’s an honor to be here."

He was also asked if he had any knowledge about the game. He responded:

"I mean, it's like swinging a golf club but sideways, right? It basically the same thing. And then you had throwing in, you had pitching in."

Where will Lando Norris compete next?

Lando Norris will next be seen competing at the Austrian Grand Prix, which will take place on Sunday, July 2, at the Red Bull Ring.

Prior to the Grand Prix on Sunday, there will be a Prix session on Friday, June 30, and the Sprint Shootout and Sprint race on Saturday, July 1.

How has Lando Norris performed in the 2023 season?

Lando Norris drives the (4) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes during the F1 Grand Prix of Canada

Here's the performance of Lando Norris in the 2023 season:

Bahrain: 17

Saudi Arabia: 17

Australia: 6

Azerbaijan: 9

Miami: 17

Monaco: 9

Spain: 17

Canada: 13

F1 standings for the 2023 season so far explored

Max Verstappen after winning the Canadian Grand Prix on June 18

Max Verstappen of Red Bull tops the season standings. He has secured six wins and eight podium finishes in 2023. Sergio Perez is in second place with 126 points. He has secured two wins and four podium finishes this season.

Here are the F1 driver's standings for the 2023 season:

1. Max Verstappen (Red Bull): 195

2. Sergio Perez (Red Bull): 126

3. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin): 117

4. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes): 102

5. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari): 68

6. George Russell (Mercedes): 65

7. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari): 54

8. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin): 37

9. Esteban Ocon (Alpine): 29

10. Pierre Gasly (Alpine): 15

11. Lando Norris (McLaren): 12

12. Alex Albon (Williams): 7

13. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas): 6

14. Oscar Piastri (McLaren): 5

15. Valtteri Bottas (Alfa Romeo): 5

16. Zhou Guanyu (Alfa Romeo): 4

17. Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri): 2

18. Kevin Magnussen (Haas): 2

19. Logan Sargeant (Williams): 0

20. Nyck de Vries (AlphaTauri): 0

Here are the F1 constructor's standings for the 2023 season:

1 Red Bull Racing RBPT: 287

2 Mercedes: 167

3 Aston Martin Aramco Mercedes: 154

Ferrari: 122

5 Alpine Renault: 44

McLaren Mercedes: 17

7 Alfa Romeo Ferrari: 9

Haas Ferrari: 8

9 Williams Mercedes: 7

10 AlphaTauri RBPT: 2

