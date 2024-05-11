An official of the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), a key sponsor of the PGA Tour, has voiced his opinion on the dynamic changes occurring in men's professional golf. Since the introduction of LIV Golf in 2021, there have been countless changes in the golf industry.

Recently, during a press conference for this week's RBC Canadian Open media day, RBC's Chief Marketing Officer, Mary DePaoli, addressed the dynamic changes on the PGA Tour. She expressed her concerns about these changes and their implications.

Speaking about the PGA Tour, DePaoli said (via Golf Canada's YouTube channel)

“It’s going to be really important for us to see the Tour stabilize professional men’s golf. I’ve used the analogy — it’s like they’re flying the plane and building it at the same time. It’s probably not too far off.

"But I think if some of these outstanding questions can resolve themselves — in the short or the medium term — and we can start to put some of the static and — you know — kind of changes that a lot of people were not too pleased with behind us, hopefully they can get professional men’s golf back on track and growing in a very positive direction again.”(1:05:50- 1:07:30)

The inception of LIV Golf led to a civil war within the golf world, followed by the announcement of a potential merger between the two series. However, the merger has not been finalized, yet there have been ongoing alterations within the PGA Tour.

The American series has been in talks with the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund (PIF) regarding a potential deal. Additionally, earlier this year, they secured a substantial contract worth approximately $3 billion with Strategic Sports Group (SSG).

However, Mary DePaoli refrained from delving into much detail about the changes within the PGA Tour, instead opting to share her general opinion on the matter.

Which PGA Tour events does RBC sponsor?

RBC is the primary sponsor of PGA Tour events held in both America and Canada. They host the RBC Canadian Open and the RBC Heritage.

RBC has sponsored the Canadian Open since 2008, when Chez Reavie claimed victory. Last year, Nick Taylor emerged victorious over Tommy Fleetwood. The 2024 RBC Canadian Open is scheduled to take place later this month, from May 30 to June 2, at the Hamilton Golf and Country Club.

Meanwhile, they began sponsoring the Heritage event in 2012. The RBC Heritage, formerly known as the Heritage Classic or The Heritage, has been a part of the PGA Tour since 1969, making it one of the oldest events. The 2024 edition of the RBC Heritage concluded last month, with Scottie Scheffler winning the event.