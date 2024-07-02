"It's a LIV sweep!"; "LIV is dominating?!" - Fans react to Richard Bland winning the 2024 US Senior Open despite being a non-PGA player

Fans on social media have reacted to Richard Bland winning his second Senior Major in a row. The LIV golfer triumphed at the 2024 US Senior Open by defeating Hiroyuki Fujita in a playoff.

Bland and Fujita were tied after four rounds, leading to a playoff. Both players made par on the first two holes, followed by a bogey on the third hole. On the fourth hole, Bland made par while Fujita shot a bogey, securing the victory for the LIV golfer.

This win marks Bland's second consecutive Senior Major victory, following his triumph at the 2024 KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, where he defeated Richard Green by three strokes.

LIV Golf congratulated Richard Bland on its X (formerly Twitter) account, writing:

"Richard Bland wins the 44th U.S. Senior Open 🏆 He’s gone back-to-back in senior major championships 👏#USSeniorOpen @USGA."

Fans in the comments section praised Bland for his incredible victory.

"It's a LIV sweep!" a fan wrote.

"LIV is dominating?!!!!" another fan commented.

One fan appreciated the success of LIV golfers, noting that last month, Bryson DeChambeau won the 2024 US Open, while Richard Bland claimed the 2024 US Senior Open.

"Great performance Richard. Another LIV golfers wins US Open (Senior). Well done Richard and Bryson!," an X user wrote.

"Amazing! So happy for him, what an incredible run," another fan commented.

Here are more fans reactions:

Fans reaction (Image via X/@livgolf_league)

A quick recap of Richard Bland's performance at the 2024 US Senior Open

Richard Bland started his game at the 2024 US Senior Open with a fantastic round of 2-under 68, making three birdies and just one bogey in the first round of the Senior Major. He teed off on the tenth hole for the second round and carded two birdies on the front nine. He played a bogey-free second round, making a birdie on the first hole, an eagle on the second, and another birdie on the eighth hole to score 6-under 64.

In the third round of the Major, Bland scored 1-under 69, shooting five birdies and three bogeys. In the final round, Bland started with three consecutive birdies on the first three holes. He made four birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine, with two bogeys in the fourth round, to score 4-under 66.

With the victory, Bland earned a spot in the 2025 US Open and is excited to compete in the Major. Speaking about playing in the 2025 US Open, Bland said (via Golf Week):

"I know what you guys like to do with U.S. Opens, so just go easy on us olders. Maybe you can stick a tee up maybe for me. It was my first ever tournament in America in at Bethpage in ’09, and I was just blown away by it. We’re always kind of like, oh, being from Europe or from the UK, our major is The Open, but I was blown away by the U.S. Open. I’ll be looking at flights to Oakmont for next year very, very soon."

Prior to joining LIV Golf, Bland played on the European Tour, where he won one tournament. He has four professional wins in his career.

