"It’s a lot like Australian courses" - Cameron Smith sets sights on advancement as LIV Golf launches in Hong Kong

Cameron Smith will play on a familiar course next week as LIV Golf moves on to Hong Kong. The historic Hong Kong Golf Club was the venue of Cameron Smith's second-place finish at the 2023 Hong Kong Open.

Smith has had a rather average season so far on the LIV Golf series and finished 43 in the recent Jeddah event. The Hong Kong course will be one of the shortest ones ever played on LIV Golf, standing at just 6,710 yards.

Cameron Smith expressed his confidence in the new course and said via LIV Golf:

“It a lot like Australian courses. You’ve just got to plot your way around. There’s no real reason to hit drivers and be up close to the pin. All the greens are really big tilts from front to back, very old school. Lots of big breaking putts. There’s a lot to like for me."

Smith is looking to get back into the groove of things once again, especially ahead of the 2024 Masters. Now, with Hong Kong next on the list, Smith wants to get back into shape.

“In all of these tournaments, there was lots of really good and probably just a little bit too much crap. Lots of positives there. Just need to get rid of the rubbish and we’ll be back on top.”

Cameron Smith frustrated with slow tempo, hopes to pick things up ahead of the Masters

Cameron Smith has been working on a swing change over the last few months, which is also one of the reasons why he is facing issues with his tempo. The ultimate goal for Smith is to be best present for the LIV Golf Miami event, which is just one week ahead of the Masters.

Smith said (via LIV Golf):

“It’s hard for me to let go on the golf course when my tempo might be a little bit slow and a little bit steery out there, whereas on the range where there’s no real pressure and it’s easy to just let go and really trust it. It’s coming. It’s frustrating, but I knew this was going to be the case for a little bit.”

LIV Golf's fourth event will be held in Hong Kong from March 8 to 10 at the Hong Kong Golf Club in Sheung Shui, Hong Kong. The tournament will boast a prize purse of $25 million.