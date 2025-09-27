"It's not a luck issue" - Fans slam Bryson DeChambeau defending his opening day result at Ryder Cup

Fans slammed Bryson DeChambeau for defending his opening day result at the Ryder Cup. Keegan Bradley sent out DeChambeau on the first day of the Ryder Cup. But the LIV golfer lost both the foursome and fourball matches, resulting in Americans lagging behind the Europeans.

After he lost the match, DeChambeau shared in a press conference held at the Bethpage Black that the Europeans were lucky in the first round of the international tournament:

"0-2 today, pretty disappointed. I played good golf, just not good enough, and they made everything. Luck is on their side right now... So many putts that just didn't go in for us that went in for them."

As this comment came to the notice of fans, they slammed DeChambeau with remarks. One fan wrote that the matter wasn't about luck:

"It's not a luck issue....Do better."

Another wrote:

"Luck.. a professional golfer talking luck when they just got massively outplayed. What a clown."

A netizen wrote that he was making excuses:

"Ppl will probably try and say he’s making excuses but watching every match today this is literally what if felt like lol"

Another wrote:

“Maybe instead of hitting ping pong balls in your LIV Golf stunt you could have worked on your game more.”

A cybercitizen remarked:

“Luck?”

DeChambeau is paired with Cameron Young for the Saturday foursomes. DeChambeau won two events in 2025: the LIV Golf Korea and LIV Golf Michigan.

What did Bryson DeChambeau and his playing partner Ben Griffin say after the first day's experience at the Ryder Cup?

Bryson DeChambeau shared his first day playing experience at the Ryder Cup in a post-tournament press conference. DeChambeau explained that he played well, but noted that the Europeans had a bit of luck on the first day. His words in the interview were ( via ASAP Sports):

“Experience was great. 0-2 today, pretty disappointed. I played good golf, just not good enough, and they made everything. Luck is on their side right now…Hit my irons better and roll in a couple more putts. I felt like I was clutch when I needed to be, but the putt on 16, putt on 14, there were so many putts that just didn't go in for us that went in for them.”

Ben Griffin continued that it was a tough match and highlighted the fact that he was a little bit out of position. He even shared that his team was building some early momentum. He said:

“It was a tough match. They both played very solid, Tommy and Justin. They kept it in play together a lot. I felt like I was out of position a little bit in the middle there. Gave myself a lot of looks coming down the stretch, and I just couldn't get too much to fall. But yeah, it was a tight race. I thought we were building some momentum early. Just kind of leveled out there for a while and just never got hot on the back nine. It happens, and we're going to have to step on the gas tomorrow.”

The Ryder Cup will have four foursomes and four-ball matches on Saturday, September 27, followed by 12 singles matches on Sunday, September 28.

