Sergio Garcia might be currently playing in the LIV Golf Series, but he still has his eyes set on winning a Major. Garcia won the 2017 Masters, which was his first ever Major. Since then he has come close but has not yet found the answer to winning his second Major.

After making the switch to the LIV Golf series, Sergio Garcia's winning chances have gotten lower, but he has still kept in mind the Major he wants to win next. Speaking via the LIV Golf Fairway To Heaven podcast, he said he would like to win the British Open next.

"Without a doubt. I of course have the Masters already but next on the cards is the British Open. Obviously being European, growing up there and being fortunate enough to have won the British Boys and the British Amateur, it is the major that you feel most connected to," Garcia said.

Sergio Garcia has had quite a rough 2023 season, after failing to qualify for the PGA Championship and the Open Championship. However, he feels like he is not done yet.

"I would love to give myself a couple more chances. I have been close a couple of times and I feel like the last word has not been said yet," he said.

Sergio Garcia reminisces his first Major win at the 2017 Masters

Sergio Garcia's 2017 Masters win was quite an iconic one as he beat Justin Rose in a playoff to take the title. He felt comfortable and knew that he had the win in the bag.

"I felt very confident about everything that I was doing. So even when I bogeyed 10 and 11, Justin Rose got in front of me by a couple of shots. He maybe even had a chance of going four shots clear when I hit a tree and had to take a shot. But you just keep doing what you're doing. You just keep trying. You know that if you're playing well there's always good opportunities coming," he said.

Sergio Garcia is confident that he can win another Major and will continue trying till he wins it.