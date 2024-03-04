“It's maybe not quite the test that it was 10 years ago” - Rory McIlroy talks about the updated course setup for the 2024 Cognizant Classic 

Before the Cognizant Classic 2024 week, Rory McIlroy had said that the PGA National Course's updated setup has become easier than in past years.

McIlroy had a reasonably good week at the PGA National, aggregating a 10-under after 72 holes and is currently T10. With three rounds in the 60s, it has been his best performance in this PGA Tour season.

Ahead of the event, Rory McIlroy who was returning to the Cognizant Classic after six years, had termed the course as easier than what it was a decade ago, describing this year's setup as quite 'benign'. He observed that the rough had been cut back and a couple of bunkers were removed.

"The greens are soft at the minute. I'd like to think that they'll get a little bit firmer as the week goes on. But it's maybe not quite the test that it was 10 years ago.

"It's still you got to hit the shots, and all the hazards are still in the same places. But it's just the rough isn't quite as penal, and it seems right now that they're keeping the greens a little softer," McIlroy said on Wednesday.

Post his fourth day at the PGA National, the 34-year-old Northern Irishman said that he felt better than what the scorecard suggested. He was quoted as saying (via ASAP Sports):

"That bad hole on 16 yesterday, a few sloppy mistakes here and there. Overall the game seems to be trending in the right direction. I drove the ball great again this week.

"I led the field in strokes gained off the tee at Riv. Probably going to do that again this week. That's the foundation of my game. When that's good, I just need some of the rest of the pieces to fall into play. Hopefully they can over the next couple weeks."

There might be a slight movement in Rory McIlroy's current position at the Cognizant Classic, as few players will complete the fourth round on Monday. Austin Eckroat is leading by one stroke at 15-under but is through just seven holes for the last round.

Erik Van Rooyen shot 63 on Sunday to jump to second and end the week at 14-under. Mexico Open champion Jake Knapp was two strokes behind the lead and is yet to play three more holes in the final round.

What's next for Rory McIlroy?

Rory McIlroy will next compete at the Arnold Palmer Invitational 2024 which will take place from Thursday, Mar. 4, to Sunday, Mar. 7, at the Bay Hill Golf Club in Orlando, Florida.

The Arnold Palmer Invitational is the fourth Signature event of this season and the second with a 36-hole cut. The purse size of the event will be $20 million with a 20% cut for the winner. Kurt Kitayama is the defending champion at Bay Hill.