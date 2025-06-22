"It's messing with your putt" – Nelly Korda calls out 'brutal' windy conditions at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Nelly Korda struggled with her game at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship. The American golfer settled in the T6 position after three rounds of the tournament with a 2-over score.

In the post-round press conference on Saturday, the Rolex World No. 1 candidly reflected on the windy conditions at this week’s women’s Major. Nelly Korda talked about how wind had affected her game, saying (via ASAP Sports):

"Trust me, it's so brutal out here. The greens are so firm. It's blowing 30 to 35 miles an hour. It's messing with your putts. It's just -- you're just happy to get 18 under your belt on a day like this. It's just brutal. Like you're exhausted after these days because it's such a premium to hit the fairways but you're starting it so far right.

Trending

"It's almost like you're playing a British but you can't run it up to these greens because if you hit it short of some of these greens it just sucks it straight back. It's just very interesting to play in these conditions the past couple days," she added.

After 54 holes of the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, only two golfers have managed to have a score under par. Minjee Lee took the lead in the game after carding a round of 69 on Saturday. Notably, Lee has a score of 6-under and she is followed by Jeeno Thitikul in second place at 2-under. Hye Jin Choi tied for third place with Miyu Yamashita and Lexi Thompson at 1-over.

A look into Nelly Korda's performance at the 2025 KPMG Women's PGA Championship

Nelly Korda started her game at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship with an opening round of even par 72. She started the game on the first tee hole on Thursday, June 19, and made a birdie and a bogey on the front nine. On the back nine, she carded a birdie and a bogey for an even par score.

For the second round of the women’s Major, she started on the tenth hole and made a bogey on the 13th. She added another birdie on the 18th to settle for an overall score of 2-over after playing the front nine.

On the back nine, the struggle continued. She ended up making bogeys on the fourth and fifth, but luckily found some relief on the concluding holes and wrapped up for the day at 2-over after making birdies on the seventh and ninth holes.

Nelly Korda's struggles continued in the third round of the tournament, held on Saturday, June 21. She started with two back-to-back bogeys on the first and second holes before quickly bouncing back with two birdies on the fourth and fifth holes.

She added a bogey on the sixth and then a birdie on the seventh, followed by a bogey on the ninth. Korda played a third round of 2-over 72 after adding a bogey and two birdies on the back nine. The tournament is scheduled to conclude on Sunday, June 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More