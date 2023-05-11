"It's not about money" - Eugenio Chacarra dubs LIV Golf the 'best option' for young players coming out of college

Eugenio Lopez-Chacarra believes LIV Golf and not the PGA Tour is now the best option for upcoming youngsters in professional golf. He termed it as a 'best spot' for college golfers.

Chacarra joined the Saudi-backed circuit last year when he was still in his senior year at Oklahoma State University. In his amateur career, he had reached as high as World No. 2 in amateur golf rankings.

The switch was fruitful for the Spaniard as he managed to win the LIV Golf Bangkok. He became the youngest individual winner on the new Tour and bagged $4 million in his fifth start at the PIF Sponsored Tour.

While speaking to the media during the pre-event press conference of the LIV Golf Tulsa, the 23-year-old shared his views on the breakaway circuit.

He stated:

“The PGA Tour University are doing a lot of change because the No. 1 guy that's in the ranking left, so they obviously don't want that to happen. It's going to be hard to get the top-ranking players. There's always an option."

He added:

"I feel like LIV Golf is the best spot to go after college, just not because of money. But like what people are saying, everything is talking about money and money and money, and I get tired of that."

He added that it was not about the money only as they were getting to play against some of the best players in the world and they want to beat them.

"Like I said before, you're just learning a lot, and you have guys on your team that they're helping you. That doesn't happen on the PGA Tour," said Chacarra on LIV's comparison with PGA Tour.

“For me and for us, the PGA Tour or other tours, we were never members there or we never made money there or anything, so they can't ban you or whatever they're saying. I don't know what's the situation; I'm kind of tired of all of that," he added.

Chacarra said that they were normal golfers who just want to play golf and defeat each other.

He said:

"I know a lot of people try harder here than they did on the PGA Tour. It's just an awesome tour."

"It’s such a fun format" - Eugenio Chacarra calls LIV's team format 'super fun'

Fireballs GC poses with the trophy after winning LIV Golf Invitational - Tucson

Chacarra never played professional golf individually. Even before joining the Saudi-backed circuit, he was in the Oklahoma State Univesity Team. The 23-year-old golfer feels the team format of LIV is quite fun.

He said as per Tulsa World:

"I feel like I love it. Having teammates, friends and someone to support and be happy when they do good, and even when you’re not having a good week, trying to help your team in one round or something is huge, so it’s such a fun format."

He added:

“It’s fun for the people, and for me in Europe, Spanish people, they like more LIV Golf than the PGA TOUR. They’re just supporting the team."

Chacarra plays in the Fireballs GC which is captained by Sergio Garcia. Abraham Ancer and Carlos Oritz are the other two members. Fireballs GC has secured one win this year which came at the Tucson event.

