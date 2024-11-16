"It's so much more simple" – Rory McIlroy discusses the latest changes in his swing 

Rory McIlroy talked about the latest changes in his swing and labeled it "much more simple". The World No. 3 is currently competing in the 2024 DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

On Saturday, November 16, DP World Tour posted a video of McIlroy talking about his latest swing change on their X (formerly Twitter) handle. In the video, Rory was seen imitating his new swing and then comparing it to his older swing.

Detailing the thought process behind making modifications to his swing, McIlroy said:

"If I'm here and I get it on plane, all I need to do is basically, like I get it on my toe line, I get it on plane, I bring it down on plane, it's like it's so much more simple."

By aligning his swing "on the plane," he meant keeping it aligned with the correct path from start to finish which simplified the motion by keeping the club on his toe line.

At the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship, McIlroy talked about how he unintentionally opened the clubface during his backswing, making it harder to align the clubface at impact. He felt that he struggled because of the swing issue in left-to-right wind conditions.

After the first round at the DP World Tour Championship, he was asked what benefit the new swing gave him. In response, McIlroy said (via ASAP Sports):

"I think just a little bit more consistency. My start lines will come in a little bit, so even my misses will become a little bit better. I had a criticism of my game over the past 18 months is that the misses had become a little too wide, and they were getting me into trouble."

"Again, we are not going to hit perfect golf shots all the time but if you can minimize the misses and make sure that they are not destructive, that's always a good thing," he added.

Rory McIlroy scored 5-under 67 in the first round with six birdies against a bogey. In the second round, he scored 3-under 69. With an aggregate score of 8 under 136, he is tied for second with Tyrrell Hatton.

Rory McIlroy says that he is "trying to win" the DP World Tour Championship

After rounds of 67 and 69 at the DP World Tour Championship, Rory McIlroy finds himself in a strong position for the weekend. He has won the tournament twice in 2012 and 2015.

McIlroy is also on top of the Race to Dubai rankings. Thriston Lawrence, who is placed second in the rankings, is tied for 34th after the second round of the DP World Tour Championship.

In the post-round press conference, Rory McIlroy was asked if it was fair to award him the Race to Dubai title considering Thriston's position. He said (via ASAP Sports):

"I mean, at this point, I'm just trying to win the golf tournament, and if I win the golf tournament, then everything else that happens alongside that is nice. So yeah, but right now my focus is you know, I'd love to get my third title here at the Earth Course, and if I can do that, then yeah, everything else will be great."

Rory McIlroy has won the Race to Dubai five times, and if he wins the 2024 season, he'll equal the record of Seve Ballesteros. The Spaniard has won the title six times.

