“It’s nice to stand here with a trophy” - Heinrich Bruiners wins Stella Artois Players Championship, breaks 11-year winless drought

Heinrich Bruiners recently won the Stella Artois Players Championship after scoring a total of 28 under par by the end of the event. This victory marked the end of his 11-year winless streak.

Bruiners’ last win on the Sunshine Tour was at the 2013 Vodacom Origins of Golf at Euphoria, where he defeated Adilson da Silva and Daniel van Tonder by a five-stroke margin. His win at the Dainfern Golf Estate moved the golfer to tears, prompting him to express gratitude to all those who had steadfastly supported him over the years.

Bruiners also noted how his colleagues' progress in their professional journeys motivated him to maintain consistency and work even harder to bag the trophy.

He said (via IOL):

"I just want to thank everybody involved and everybody who supports the Sunshine Tour. My fellow professionals have stepped up to another level and it’s pushed me to work even harder. We all fight to get on the big stage and it’s really nice to stand here with a trophy."

Heinrich Bruiners started his first day of the tournament with a rocking performance as he clinched nine birdies and one bogey to end the round at 64. He then made a score of 65 and 67 on day two and day three, respectively.

Bruiners successfully matched his opening-round performance during his final round, firing a 64 again to edge out three other golfers by a single-stroke margin and secure the lead.

A look into golfers including Heinrich Bruiners' finishes at Stella Artois Players Championship

Here is the final leaderboard of the Stella Artois Players Championship:

1 Bruiners H. -28

T2 Ahlers J. -27

T2 Hollick M. -27

T2 Porteous H. -27

5 Davidse K. -26

6 Blaauw J. -25

T7 Albertse L. -24

T7 Dingle W. -24

T7 Jerling L. -24

T7 Senekal J. J. -24

T7 van Tonder D. -24

T7 Van Velzen R. -24

T13 Filippi L. -23

T13 Long J. -23

T13 Schietekat N. -23

T13 Viljoen M. -23

T17 Mackenzie C. -22

T17 Mowat C. -22

T17 van Wyk K. -22

T17 Vorster M. -22

T21 Brown L. -21

T21 Chinhoi R. -21

T21 Rebula J. -21

T24 Broomhead J. -20

T24 Conradie R. -20

T24 Fichardt D. -20

T24 Krog S. -20

T24 Van der Spuy R. -20

29 Kruyswijk J. -19

T30 From F. -18

T30 Germishuys D. -18

T30 Hawksby J. -18

T30 Hugo J. -18

T30 Loubser H. -18

T30 Mitchell M. -18

T30 O'Kennedy H. -18

T30 Pellegrin P. -18

T30 Rama N. -18

T30 Roos J. -18

T30 van Zyl J. -18

T41 Kruger J. -17

T41 Naidoo D. -17

T41 Ritchie J. -17

T41 Rohwer M. -17

T45 Hendler R. -16

T45 Ladner T. -16

T47 Bradley S. -15

T47 Manchest F. -15

T49 Konig H. -14

T49 Korb R. -14

T49 Williams R. -14

T52 Karlsson A. -13

T52 Mack J. -13

T52 Venter A. -13

T55 Ngcobo T. -12

T55 Roets J. -12

T55 Rowe L. -12

T55 Wears-Taylor S. -12

T59 Fisher T. Jr. -11

T59 Griffiths H. -11

T59 Scholtz M. -11

T62 Premlall Y. -10

T62 Strydom T. -10

T62 Waschefort J. -10

65 Galant T. -9

66 Smith E. -6.