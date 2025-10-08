“It’s an odd feeling” - Jon Rahm reflects on 'weird' part of being congratulated for Ryder Cup victory

Following the Ryder Cup success, Jon Rahm is back in action this week for the Acciona Open de España. While he is receiving adulation in Europe for the away win, he said it was a bit 'weird' being praised individually for what was a team effort.

Rahm is in Madrid for the Acciona Open de España, which tees off on Thursday, October 9 at Club de Campo Villa de Madrid. This is his first event since Team Europe posted a 15-13 win over the USA in the Ryder Cup.

On Tuesday, October 7, during the pre-event press conference, Rahm was asked about the feeling of returning to Europe after the Ryder Cup win.

"It is very weird being congratulated for something that I didn't just do myself, right," he said. "Like when I get thank yous and congratulations, I wish we were all together because we all deserve it, right. It wasn't just me. I only contributed three points out of 15, right, and all of those three with a partner. So it's an odd feeling, but it's very nice to be able to give that to European golf."

Reflecting on the thoughts of homecoming after the away Ryder Cup success, Jon Rahm said the past two weeks have been emotional for him.

"Being part of a Ryder Cup is something so unique, so special, especially winning away," he added. "It's incredible. It's an incredible feeling. But then coming to Spain, an event that matters so much to me, hoping to win for the fourth time. Hard to put it into words, right. May not be the biggest event in the world but to me it's one of the biggest."

When will Jon Rahm tee off at the Acciona Open de España, Round 1?

Jon Rahm is paired alongside Shane Lowry and Angel Hidalgo for the first two rounds of the Acciona Open de España. The trio will tee off on Thursday, October 9, at 9:30 a.m. local time from the tenth tee.

Rahm has won the Acciona Open de España three times and is among only ten players to have claimed the title three or more times.

The first round of the Acciona Open de España will begin on Thursday at 8:40 a.m. local time. While Joel Girrbach, Jordan Gumberg, and Mikael Lindberg will begin from the first hole, Manuel Elvira, Calum Hill, and Nicolai von Dellingshausen will tee off from the tenth hole.

About the author Shobhit Kukreti Shobhit is one of Sportskeeda’s most seasoned golf journalists, having already authored 3600+ articles and received nearly 5.7 million reads. Prior to his current role, he worked with the Asiana Times after completing his MSc in Geology, giving him a solid foundation in understanding the terrain, variety and challenges posed by various golf courses.



He is a keen follower of the sport and keeps himself updated about the latest trends, news and updates via social media and various news platforms. Shobhit is also methodical about accuracy, going through multiple articles from leading media houses and reputed sources before writing his own. Simultaneously, he specializes in writing reader-friendly content that conveys the necessary information in simple language.



Shobhit was a fan of Tiger Woods growing up, but of late, Nelly Korda, Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Aberg have caught his attention.



He likes to spend his downtime singing and writing, while he is also an avid watcher of cricket and tennis. Know More