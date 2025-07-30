  • home icon
  • “It’s ok to not be ok,” – Lexi Thompson shares powerful mental health message after recent awareness event

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Jul 30, 2025 04:44 GMT
Dow Championship 2025 - Final Round - Source: Getty
Lexi Thompson (Image Source: Getty)

On Tuesday, July 29, Lexi Thompson attended the Executive Women’s Day event at Sedgefield Country Club ahead of the Wyndham Championship. The event focused on mental health awareness, where she shared some inspiring words on the topic.

Following the event, Thompson posted several photos on Instagram and shared her thoughts on mental health.

"Had such a great time with some inspiring women today at the Executive Women’s Day at the Wyndham Championship!" she wrote. "Bringing awareness to mental health, not being afraid to talk about it, and realizing you aren’t alone.
"Everybody has their struggles and battles , and it’s ok to not be ok! Was a really special day talking about such an important topic. Also really enjoyed hearing about the @forsythbackpackprogram and how much of an impact it makes to kids ! Wow, what a day 🫶🏼 @conehealth," she added.
Thompson retired from full-time golf last year but continued to play selected tournaments this season. So far, she has played eight events this season and missed just two cuts. She also made two top-10 finishes and has a top-12 finish in her last three starts.

Here's a look at Thompson's performance this season:

  • Dow Championship: 2, -20 (67, 65, 68, 60)
  • KPMG Women's PGA Championship: T12, +5 (72, 70, 75, 76)
  • Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give: T4, -13 (68, 69, 68, 70)
  • U.S. Women's Open presented by Ally: CUT, +3 (73, 74)
  • The Chevron Championship: T14, -2 (73, 67, 70, 76)
  • JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro: CUT, -2 (72, 70)
  • Ford Championship presented by Wild Horse Pass: T38, -11 (74, 66, 68, 69)
  • Founders Cup presented by U.S. Virgin Islands: T13, -9 (69, 69, 67, 70)
Is Lexi Thompson playing at the AIG Women's Open 2025?

Lexi Thompson isn't playing in the AIG Women's Open 2025, which begins on Thursday, July 29, at Royal Porthcawl in Porthcawl, Wales. She was last seen at the Dow Championship last month, where she finished solo runner-up.

Speaking of the Women's Open, Thompson has made eight cuts in twelve starts and has six top-25 finishes. Her only top-10 finish came in 2016, where she tied for 8th.

Here's a look at Lexi Thompson's performance at the Women's Open:

  • 2012 – T17
  • 2013 – CUT
  • 2014 – T54
  • 2015 – T17
  • 2016 – T8
  • 2017 – T11
  • 2018 – --
  • 2019 – T16
  • 2020 – CUT
  • 2021 – T20
  • 2022 – CUT
  • 2023 – CUT
  • 2024 – T55
Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
