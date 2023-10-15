“It’s okay to not be okay” - Lydia Ko opens up about overcoming emotional adversity in the recent episode of 'Spill the Tee' podcast

Lydia Ko recently opened up about overcoming the low moments of her career, stating that it was okay to not feel fine on some days.

Ko started her career with a bang and enjoyed a lot of success in the early stages of her professional career. In 2012, she broke the then-record for being the youngest winner at a professional tour event. She won the 2015 Evian Championship, became No. 1 in the rankings, and by 2018, she had already won 15 LPGA Tour titles.

However, from then until last year, she could only add one more title to her tally. It took her more than five years to regain the top ranking.

Speaking on the Golf Channel's 'Spill the Tee' podcast, the Kiwi star shed some light on her state of mind during her low phases. She said:

"Even though we're not celebrities, We are in the public eye, especially when we're at a tournament. With social media and everything like that, and I think sometimes, like when I realize that, 'Oh, I'm pretending to smile,' or 'I'm pretending to be something that I'm not,' I think it's like I get those kind of self-awareness wakeup calls.

"And I think that makes me almost take a step back and be like, 'Hey, you know what? It's okay to not be okay.' And I think it's okay to be honest about your emotions."

The 26-year-old golfer had a fantastic last season, winning three titles to finish the year as No. 1. This year, however, didn't go as per expectations, as she hasn't managed to make it into the top 10 since her joint sixth-place finish at the Honda LPGA Thailand.

Although Ko has struggled with her form this year, one can always expect a golfer of her caliber to make a strong comeback.

How many professional titles has Lydia Ko won?

Lydia Ko has won 26 professional titles in her career, including 19 on the LPGA Tour. She has also won two major championship titles so far. Besides, she is also a two-time Olympic medalist.

Here are all the professional wins of Lydia Ko:

LPGA Tour

2012: CN Canadian Women’s Open

2013: CN Canadian Women’s Open

2014: Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic

2014: Marathon Classic and O-I

2014: CME Group Tour Championship

2015: ISPS Handa Women's Australian Open

2015: Swinging Skirts LPGA Classic

2015: Canadian Pacific Women's Open

2015: The Evian Championship

2015: Fubon LPGA Taiwan Championship

2016: Kia Classic

2016: ANA Inspiration

2016: Walmart NW Arkansas Championship

2016: Marathon Classic presented

2018: LPGA MEDIHEAL Championship

2021: Lotte Championship

2022: Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio

2022: BMW Ladies Championship

2022: CME Group Tour Championship

Ladies European Tour

2013: ISPS Handa New Zealand Women's Open

2015: ISPS Handa New Zealand Women's Open

2016: ISPS Handa New Zealand Women's Open

2021: Aramco Saudi Ladies International

2023: Aramco Saudi Ladies International

ALPG Tour

2012: Bing Lee Samsung Women's NSW Open

KLPG Tour

2013: Swinging Skirts World Ladies Masters

Olympics

2016 Rio Olympics: Silver Medalist

2020 Tokyo Olympics: Bronze Medalist