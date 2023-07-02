“It’s one of those memories I’ll talk about forever” - Amy Olson on playing in US Women’s Open while being seven months pregnant

Amy Olson was six months pregnant when she qualified for the renowned US Women's Open, which is scheduled to take place from July 6 to July 9 at Pebble Beach in California. She will be 30 weeks pregnant when she joins the field next week.

Olson is excited to play in the major while pregnant. In her latest interview, the LPGA Tour player stated that it would be a moment to cherish forever.

“It’s one of those memories I’ll talk about forever and the fact that it’s at Pebble is really cool. The fact that there will be two of us walking down the fairway together, that’s pretty awesome,” Olson said.

It would be an entirely new experience for Amy Olson, who is yet to win a major and has only played at Pebble Beach once, last winter. She continued by describing the significant occurrence, saying:

"Truly I like couldn’t tell you either way,” said Olson. “I want to see how it goes. I have been super, super blessed and thankful for everything I’ve been able to do out here. I love it, and I think I probably will never do what I’ve done over the last nine years, playing 25 weeks out of year. But will I ever come out again? Couldn’t tell you.”

US Women's Open is a stroke-play format game that has a purse of $10 million.

"I’ve always loved the U.S. Open"- Amy Olson talks about the major event

Amy Olson participated in the Monday Qualification and earned a spot in the 2023 US Women's Open. She competed in the 36-hole qualifying competition held at Somerset Country Club in May and shot a round of 66 without making a bogey.

Olson was content with her credentials, though, and in a May interview with the Minnesota Golf Association, she said:

"I’m going to be seven months pregnant at [the U.S. Open]. I wanted a shot at it because it’s Pebble. That was the big motivation and it’ll be my last tournament before the baby comes, so it’s a good way to go out.

Olson continued by saying that the US Open is her favorite type of competition and that she enjoys competing there.

"I’ve always loved the U.S. Open. They always set up the course very fair, but hard. It’s usually not quirky – hit it straight, hit it long and two-putt a lot greens. That’s generally favored my style of game", Olson added.

Two months after the major, in September, Amy Olson will give birth to her first child. She continued by discussing the start of a new chapter in her life, saying:

"I’ve always had to take my life one year at a time because I’ve never had status for more than one year. I’ll take the same approach after the baby comes, but I’m pretty noncommittal one way or the other. Life’s going to change a lot."

The US Women's Open will begin on July 6 with the opening round and continue throughout the week before concluding on July 9 with the final round.

