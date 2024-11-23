"It's one of the ones I've circled"- Lexi Thompson selects the one tournament she will play next year despite retiring

Lexi Thompson has circled one LPGA tournament that she'll surely play in 2025. Thompson chose the Chevron Championship, the first major on the LPGA schedule, which will take place at The Club at Carlton Woods in Texas.
Thompson joined the press conference of the CME Group Tour Championship and expressed her thoughts on circling the Chevron Championship in her 2025 calendar.
“It’d probably be one of the ones that I have circled on my calender. It's still a memory that I'll cherish for the rest of my life. Getting my first major win at that event so it's very special to me. Will be ones and one of the ones that I definitely think about playing for sure.”
Lexi Thompson is currently playing at the CME Group Tour Championship and is placed T25 with a score of 3-under. Her first-round score was 73 with one birdie and her second-round score was 68 with four birdies and one eagle on the 17th hole.
The CME Group Tour Championship is being led by Angel Yin, whose score is 10-under and she is seven shots clear of Thompson as of this writing. The second place is occupied by Hye-Jin Choi and Narin An, who have a score of 8-under.
How has Lexi Thompson performed so far in 2024?
Lexi Thompson has three top-10 finishes on the LPGA Tour, including a T3 at the Ford Championship, a T2 at the Meijer LPGA Classic, and a T9 at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship.
Here's the list of all of Lexi Thompson's 2024 LPGA Tour performances so far:
- LPGA Drive On Championship at Bradenton Country Club: T16, 2-under 282
- FIR HILLS SERI PAK Championship at Palos Verdes Golf Club: Missed cut, 7-over 149
- Ford Championship pres. by KCC at Seville Golf and Country Club: T3, 17-under 271
- The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods: Missed cut, 8-over 152
- Cognizant Founders Cup at Upper Montclair Country Club: Missed cut, 2-over 146
- Mizuho Americas Open at Liberty National Golf Club: Missed cut, 1-over 145
- U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally at Lancaster Country Club: Missed cut, 13-over 153
- Meijer LPGA Classic for Simply Give at Blythefield Country Club: T2, 16-under 272
- KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Sahalee Country Club: T9, 1-under 287
- Dana Open at Highland Meadows GC: T19, 7-under 277
- CPKC Women's Open at Earl Grey Golf Club: T33, 1-under 287
- AIG Women's Open at St Andrews Links: T55, 6-over 294
- FM Championship at TPC Boston: T15, 7-under 281
- Kroger Queen City Championship pres. by P&G at TPC River's Bend: T19, 10-under 278
- Walmart NW Arkansas Championship pres. by P&G at Pinnacle Country Club: T17, 10-under 203
- The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club: Missed cut, 3-over 143