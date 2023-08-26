“It's one of the things that frustrates me” – Jon Rahm says he’s worried about Tour Championship getting overshadowed by its $75,000,000 prize

Jon Rahm is not impressed by the money talks at the Tour Championship. The Masters champion on Friday joined Collin Morikawa by speaking against the financial aspect of the event. The Spaniard said that the money comparison and calculations have become “one of the things that frustrates” him while watching the broadcast.

Rahm, who has already won four times on Tour this year, said that he has his eyes set on the trophy alone and not the $75,000,000 prize purse. The 28-year-old golfer looking to claw back a four-shot deficit to Morikawa over the weekend, said that he’s not thinking about “how much it's going to cost” after each putt.

Speaking about the prize purse talks at the Tour Championship, Jon Rahm said, as quoted by Golf Monthly:

“It's one of the things that frustrates me about watching this broadcast. Like, we're not thinking if we miss a putt how much it's going to cost us money-wise. No chance. Like, none whatsoever. You're trying to finish as high as possible. You're trying to win a tournament. It's one of my pet peeves when they make this tournament all about money because I think it takes away from it.”

Dubbing the talks pointless, Rahm said that no golfer will remember how much money they made at events:

“I can tell you right now that any Major champion this year might not remember how much money they made. And that's the beauty about this game and I think that's how it should be. Obviously, I'm saying that, being in an extremely privileged position financially. I mean, at that point, from first to second, you're making a ton of money, so it's more about winning than the prize itself.”

It is important to note that Rahm currently sits in a tie for fifth alongside Xander Schauffele at -12. The golfer made the comments on the massive bag on offer at the Tour Championship while having a strong shot at the big prize.

How much will the Tour Championship winner get?

The Tour Championship has a $75,000,000 prize purse. The golfer winning the FedEx Cup Playoffs final event this weekend will bag a whopping $18,000,000. According to the PGA Tour's prize distribution chart, the golfer finishing runner-up this weekend will settle for a $6,500,000 paycheck.

The golfer finishing third on the final FedEx Cup leaderboard will win $5,000,000, while the golfer finishing fourth will bag $4,000,000. The event, which features only the top 30 in the season-long FedEx Cup standings, has guaranteed at least a $500,000 paycheck for all golfers on its field.

The event is currently underway at the East Lake Golf Club in Atlanta and is set to conclude on Sunday.