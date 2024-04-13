"It’s over"; "WD incoming": Tiger Woods fans distraught as Golf legend suffers two doubles at Masters 2024 Round 3

Tiger Woods is playing the third round of the Masters tournament with visible ailments. He has been seen receiving treatment on his back and was seemingly affected by pains in his feet throughout the round.

These problems have had an effect on Woods' game and his score during the round has not been very high. This has not gone unnoticed by fans who reacted to his performance on social media. Most of them are of the opinion that Woods' withdrawal from the event is imminent.

A user on X (formerly Twitter) posted:

"It's over"

Another user expressed that Woods was about to withdraw from the Masters:

"WD incoming"

Here are a few more reactions from fans:

"WD. Not saying I said this 2 days ago…….but I did," posted a user.

"Time for the predictable WD," wrote another fan.

"Seems like a WD is on the way. He looks very uncomfortable," posted another user.

"WD after 9," another fan wrote.

Tiger Woods' third round at the Masters has been difficult. He made the first double bogey of his career on the eighth hole at Augusta National Golf Club. Woods had played that hole 98 times prior to this Saturday.

A look at Tiger Woods' performance in the Masters tournament 2024

Tiger Woods began the Masters 2024 with a 1-over score in the first round. On Thursday, he shot two birdies and three bogeys and finished in the middle of the leaderboard.

As is well known, the second round was very demanding for the entire field due to the strong winds at Augusta National Golf Club. Tiger Woods managed to make the most of his very long experience on the course and achieved a score of even par for the round with four birdies and four bogeys.

During the moving day, his performance was a far cry from the previous two rounds. Tiger Woods parred the first three holes to make bogey on the 4th and birdie on the 5th. He then bogeyed the 6th and double bogeyed the 7th and the 8th consecutively to close the back nine with another bogey on the 9th.

At that point, Woods looked to be struggling with a lot of complications in his back and feet, however, he continued his round despite making the turn at 6 over for the round. He has played four holes on the back nine so far, with one bogey and one birdie.

On Friday, Woods became the player who has made the most consecutive cuts at the Masters with 24. He surpassed the record of 23 cuts made held by Gary Player and Fred Couples.