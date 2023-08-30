“It's part of what I was warned about” - Zach Johnson on Fred Couples' Ryder Cup prediction as Cam Young misses team selection

The 2023 US Ryder Cup team was announced by Zach Johnson on Monday, including the six captain's picks that were made by him in consultation with his vice-captains. One of the notable names missing from the list was that of Cameron Young, which came as a big shock.

A few months ago, one of the US Team vice-captains, Fred Couples, made a now infamous comment stating- “Cam Young will be in Italy.” Now, with Young not making the cut, captain Zach Johnson explained the decision behind the exclusion and his banter with Couples as well.

Zach Johnson said that all the phone calls that he made to top golfers that did not make the cut were tough. However, Young's phone call was slightly tougher because of Couples' comment.

"All of my phone calls were difficult. That goes without saying. It's part of what I was warned about when it came to those and my vice captains that have sat in this seat before," he said via Golf Digest.

Johnson said that the phone call he made to Young was one of the most difficult ones, especially considering that he was ninth in the Ryder Cup standings. However, he did say that the comment that Fred Couples made was 'kind of in jest'.

Zach Johnson talks about the difficulty of leaving out the likes of Cameron Young from the Ryder Cup Team

Hearing the comment made by Fred Couples might have been a boost for Cameron Young at the time. However, the disappointment of not being selected was also equally deep for the golfer.

It was ultimately the captain who had to deliver the bad news, and that was a tough task for him. He contemplated a lot over the decisions he made, and thankfully the golfers on the other side of the phone accepted the decision with grace.

"I say that; it did keep me up at night having to make those phone calls, specifically Cam. Phenomenal player, better person. He was nothing but class. Yeah, I know what was said, but I think that was a while back. It was kind of in jest. It is what it is."

Now, the 12 man US Team is all set to make their mark in Rome and defend their Ryder Cup title against an equally strong European Team.