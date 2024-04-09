Tiger Woods is one of the most storied players in the Masters Tournament. Still, Woods said he never wants to stop playing at Augusta National because of the special significance it holds for him and his family.

The five-time green jacket winner was among those interviewed at the Tuesday, April 9, round of press conferences at The Masters Tournament headquarters. Tiger Woods spoke movingly about how much playing in this tournament has meant to him over the years.

Here's what Tiger Woods had to say about it:

"This tournament has meant so much to me in my life and my family. I think I've been playing here for 29 years now and it has... it was the ultimate to be able to stay in 'The Crows Nest' and to watch Byron [Nelson] and Sam [Snead] and Jim [Jimmy Demaret] tee off on the on the first hole."

"And it's been a part of my life, to have won here as my first major as a pro, hugging my dad as you saw, and then full circle in '19 to hug my son, it has meant a lot to my family. It's meant a lot to me and I always want to keep playing this, and today I got a chance to play with Fred [Couples], and Fred's been here you know a very long time and we're joking that, you know, he's the oldest person ever to make the cut and I think he can do it again this year so it's great."

"I mean that's the neat thing about this golf course, it's the only major we play on the same side, the same venue, each and every year, and we get to tell stories and catch up with friends and for me, get a chance to catch up with idols and the people that I've I looked up to my entire life."

The records Tiger Woods could break at the 2024 Masters

Tiger Woods' chances at the 2024 Masters are difficult to predict, due to the health complications he has had since last season. However, having a good performance and even winning the tournament in such conditions would not be something new for him.

Woods could become the player with the most consecutive cuts made at the Masters, with 24. Although it is much more difficult, it is not impossible for Woods to win and, if he does, he would tie Jack Nicklaus with six victories at Augusta National.

A victory would also make Woods the oldest player to win a green jacket. Nicklaus himself holds that record, at 46 (Woods is currently 48).