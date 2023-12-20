“It’s part of all this, it’s new for golf” – LIV Golf’s Harold Varner III reflects on his trade move from RangeGoats GC to 4Aces GC

Harold Varner III recently joined LIV Golf’s 4Aces GC. He switched alliances from RangeGoats GC as part of a trade deal involving Peter Uihlein. Following the big roster move to join Dustin Johnson’s side ahead of the 2024 season, HV3 dubbed it an “interesting process” and noted that the trade system is ‘new for golf.’

Many criticized Varner III for his defection from RangeGoats GC to 4Aces GC by dubbing it a ‘can’t-beat-‘em-so-join-‘em’ move. However, the trade was not something Varner was actively looking for. The golfer was part of Bubba Watson’s decision to make wholesale changes in his lineup which also saw LIV Golf 2023 Individual Champion Talor Gooch move to Smash GC. The 33-year-old American golfer stated that he “wasn’t really a part” of the deal.

Speaking about his trade move from RangeGoats GC to 4Aces GC, Harold Varner III said, as quoted by livgolf.com:

“It was an interesting process, and I wasn’t really a part of it, to be honest. It’s kind of is what it is. An opportunity came up, and when Bubba called, I said, yeah, I’d be interested in doing that. So, no hard feelings with the RangeGoats or anything like that. It’s part of all this, it’s new for golf.”

He further noted that the team dynamics of LIV Golf provide more options to players. Varner stated that he was aware of the attention he would get if he managed to play well.

The LIV golfer added:

“If I play good, the team stuff and all that other stuff will take care of itself. I love competing. I love having the chance to win. To do that, I just need to focus and do my job. I’ve been doing that a little bit, so I want to get on it. I’m ready to compete, to be honest with you.”

It is pertinent to note that Watson’s RangeGoats acquired Matthew Wolff in exchange for Gooch. Harold Varner's ousting worked in their favor as Uihlein, one of Wolff’s close friends, joined the side as well.

Harold Varner III on settling in at Dustin Johnson’s 4Aces GC

Varner joined the likes of Johnson, Pat Perez and Patrick Reed at the 4Aces GC. He seems happy with his new team. It is pertinent to note that the golfer has already played several rounds with Perez during their PGA Tour days. He’s also played practice rounds with Reed during the Masters. He is in good company at his new side.

Commenting on his new team, Harold Varner III said, as quoted by livgolf.com:

“I think we’ll have the loudest team, that’s for sure. I think it’s going to be very dog-eat-dog, which is good. I don’t know actually how different things will be, but I think it’ll be more of a let’s-just go-and-play vibe, which is totally cool with me… On the RangeGoats, it’s very family-oriented, a little different.”

For the unversed, 4Aces GC won the Team Championship in LIV Golf’s inaugural season. However, they finished a disappointing fourth in their defense last season.