“It's not about being perfect” – Lydia Ko becomes candid about her game after ‘a Cinderella story’ season

Lydia Ko had an incredible 2022 LPGA Tour season. The golfer enjoyed returning to form and claiming three LPGA Tour titles, including the CME Group Tour Championship. Having made the Friday cut at the Queen City Championship, second in her last four tournaments, Ko opened up on his ‘Cinderella story’ season and said that she’s been struggling since.

Ko moved back to the World No.1 spot in 2022 and capped off the year by getting married long-term partner, Jun Chung in December. However, she has managed just one top-10 finish, at the Honda LPGA Thailand in February, ever since. Opening up on her game at the Kenwood Country Club in Cincinnati, Ohio, the New Zealander said that she was under serious “self-pressure.”

Ko became candid while talking about her slump and added that she was “trying to be too perfect and it's not about being perfect.”

Speaking after her second round, Lydia Ko said, as quoted by Stuff:

“A Cinderella story… Off the golf course, getting married to the person I love the most and, you know, winning CME, the last one of the year, it was kind of the cherry on top of the cake. I think I went into the year with like a lot of self-pressure.

You do want to continue to be on a good momentum and play well when you are playing well, because I've gone through my own ups and downs, and when things aren't going well, it's not very easy to come back out of that.”

The LPGA star went on to add that she doesn’t feel like she’s far off. Ko noted that she “has not been as good as previous years,” but was working on it.

Lydia Ko added:

“I was trying to be too perfect and it's not about being perfect. Yesterday my round was far from perfect, but you bring things together and keep grinding and it kind of happens.”

Lydia Ko 'burst into tears' talking to Stacy Lewis' parents

Interestingly, Ko revealed a conversation with the parents of fellow Solheim Cup skipper Stacey Lewis last month. The New Zealander said that she had an eye-opening talk with the senior couple after her 10-over third round at the Canadian Women’s Open. Noting that the talk was after what “might have been the worst round I’ve had in my career,” Ko noted that it gave her perspective.

According to Ko, she “kind of burst into tears” after Lewis’ mother told her that her partner was always going to be there for her despite her scores.

Lydia Ko said:

“I kind of burst into tears because Stacy's mother said, ‘Hey, no matter what, your husband is always going to be there for you, no matter if you shoot a 62 or 72 or 82.’ That just that really hit me. I'm very grateful for the people around me, and I don't know how long I'm going to be playing, but while I'm playing, I want to try my 100% and give it all I got.”

Lydia Ko further added that ‘golf has given her grey hairs and maybe like some wrinkles.’ However, she concluded by stating that the game also gave her ‘so much joy.’