“It’s more PGA Tour ranking than anything else” - Louis Oosthuizen criticizes OWGR system, calls for changes to include more golfers in Majors

LIV Golf's Louis Oosthuizen is currently playing in the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship. He got a sponsor invite to play in the tournament in Scotland and was placed T40 on the leaderboard after the first two rounds.

Just recently, the OWGR Chairman Peter Dawson confirmed that they were looking into the breakaway series' application to earn ranking points for golfers. He added that the application was near to get a conclusion.

Meanwhile, Louis Oosthuizen spoke to the bunkered.co.uk spoke about the Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) being ridiculously biased towards the PGA Tour. He said:

"It's not a world ranking system. You can say it's more PGA Tour ranking than anything else. It's ridiculous that, if you're top 50 in the world on the PGA Tour and you play all those elevated events."

The South African golfer added that he does not understand how a golfer does not get out of the top 50 in the world, even if they play so poorly.

"I don't see how you can get out of the top 50 in the world – even by playing poorly. If that's a good system, I'm glad I'm not a part of it," Oosthuizen said.

Louis Oosthuizen lashed out by saying that the rankings system was so biased that a golfer playing on other Tours, except the PGA Tour, does not get any rankings. He said:

"It's frustrating for everyone because you used to measure yourself on that and where you are. It's not just being a LIV player. It's being a South African player on the Sunshine Tour, being in Asia, all over the world, you're not getting rankings now unless you're playing PGA Tour."

"They do have the top players but" - Louis Oosthuizen lashes out at the OWGR and calls the rankings system unfair

The 40-year-old golfer was the fourth South African to win a major tournament in the 2010 Open Championship. Overall, he has won 14 tournaments in his career, nine of which came on the DP World Tour.

While speaking to bunkered.co.uk, Louis Oosthuizen lashed out at the OWGR system calling it "definitely not a fair system."

"They do have the top players but it's definitely not a fair system at the moment because you can't tell me there's 10 or 15 guys on LIV that aren't in the top 50 or top 40. It's got to be looked at," Oosthuizen said.

While speaking on players from different Tours getting a spot in major tournaments, Louis Oosthuizen called out for a better rankings system. He continued:

"The biggest reason you want world ranking points is to play in majors. If each tour gets major spots for the order of merit every year, that's the easiest way to have the top players from every tour playing in major championships."

The Official World Golf Rankings (OWGR) pointing system is very confidential from their end. However, the LIV Golf League lacks to receive benefits as they have a very different format from other tours.