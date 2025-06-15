"It’s pi**ing me off," - Viktor Hovland vents frustration over 'lingering problem' amid US Open 2025 title chase

Viktor Hovland opened up about the lingering problem he has been facing while being in contention to win the 2025 US Open. The Norwegian golfer settled in solo fourth place after three rounds of the Major at 1-under.

Ad

He has a good chance this week to clinch his maiden Major title. In the post-round press conference, Viktor Hovland spoke about his performance and revealed that he has been struggling with an issue with his golf equipment. He said (via ASAP):

"Pretty pleased with how I battled out there. Didn't get off to a great start, just kept plugging along, hit some great iron shots and made some nice putts around the turn there. Really nice par putt on 15 and awesome birdie on 17. Yeah, a little bitter about my driver. Just can't seem to figure it out. It's like a lingering problem all this year, so it's kind of pissing me off."

Ad

Trending

After a fantastic 2022–23 season in which he won three tournaments, Viktor Hovland had an inconsistent performance in the 2024 season. Out of the 16 tournaments he played in 2024, he made the cut in 13 and recorded one runner-up finish, but struggled to win an event.

Hovland made a comeback in 2025, winning the Valspar Championship earlier this season, and now he finds himself in contention to win his second event of the year. This marks his seventh outing at the US Open, and so far, he has struggled to crack into the top 10. The US Open is the only Major in which Hovland has failed to register a top-10 finish.

Ad

In this year's edition, despite playing in the challenging conditions of Oakmont Country Club, the 2023 Tour Championship winner is in contention to lift the Major trophy.

He will tee off for the final round just three strokes behind third-round leader Sam Burns, who carded a 69 on Saturday to extend his second-round lead. Adam Scott jumped two spots after the third round and is tied for second with J.J. Spaun.

Viktor Hovland eyes US Open title: 'If I shoot a low round......anything can happen'

The finale of the 2025 US Open is scheduled to take place on Sunday, June 15, and Viktor Hovland is looking forward to playing a solid round to clinch the title. In the post-round press conference on Saturday, he talked about the final round of the Major, saying (via ASAP):

Ad

"I'm well aware that I've got a chance tomorrow, and if I shoot a low round of golf tomorrow then anything can happen. But there's a lot of good players around me. Adam Scott played a brilliant round today, just didn't really miss a shot. That forces me to play some really good golf tomorrow."

Ad

Viktor Hovland had a tough start at the 2025 US Open, shooting an opening round of 71. But as the tournament progressed, the Norwegian improved his game, carding rounds of 68 and 70 to settle at 1-under overall.

He will tee off for the final round in a group with J.J. Spaun. The pair will start the game from the first tee at 2:04 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, Adam Scott will begin with Sam Burns at 2:15 p.m. ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ankita Yadav Ankita Yadav is an NFL and Golf writer at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in journalism (and counting). With a Master’s degree in Chemistry, she somehow swapped test tubes for touchdowns and tee shots—and hasn’t looked back since.



She’s previously covered the world of entertainment with OtakuKart and TV Season & Spoilers and worked as an editor at ComingSoon. Her stories have racked up nearly nine million reads, and she’s had the chance to interview top athletes like professional golfer Yuvraj Singh Sandhu.



Based in Bhopal, Ankita proudly supports the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, and is a fan of Nelly Korda. When she’s not writing, she’s probably at a live music show, watching a movie or out on a long drive. Know More