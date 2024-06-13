Tiger Woods' campaign at the 2024 US Open is not off to a strong start. Starting on a high note, the day slowly slipped away from Woods, who found himself carding a 4 over 74 at the end of Day 1.

Making two birdies and six bogeys, Tiger Woods' lack of play has affected him on the golf course. Apart from the Majors, he has not been a part of any tournament this year except the Genesis Invitational, from which he withdrew.

With a long list of injuries plaguing the star golfer, he has had to find a balance between playing pre-tournament and during the majors. Speaking about still being rusty while being on the course, Tiger Woods told PGA Tour:

"I'm physically getting better as the year has gone on. I haven't been able to play as much because I just don't want to hurt myself pre and then play in the Major championship. So, its pick your poison, right? Play a lot with the potential of not playing, or not playing and fight being not as sharp.”

Woods, however, has not given up hope and believes he can win if he puts in effort. This first round of the US Open saw some glimpses of an excellent play by the American, but it was not enough to keep him near the top of the leaderboard.

Tiger Woods under pressure to perform on Day 2 of the US Open to keep his hopes of making the cut alive

The projected cutline for the US Open halfway through the first day sits at a 35% chance of +3 and a 32% chance of it being a +4 (via Data Golf).

Tiger Woods scored a 4 over par 74 during the first round of the event and will have to fight on Day 2 to ensure that he makes the cut. The top 60 players and ties will make the cut going into the weekend.

Speaking about his performance today, Tiger Woods said that there are areas where he could improve.

"I didn't hit my irons particularly well. Didn't putt that great. Drove it on the string all day. Unfortunately, I just didn't capitalize on it," he told the media.

Woods has played at the Pinehurst course twice before but has not managed to win either time.

Patrick Cantlay, Ludvig Aberg and Matthieu Pavon find themselves at the top of the leaderboard midway through Day 1 of the US Open.