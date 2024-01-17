“It’s a popularity contest” - Rory McIlroy slams BBC Sports Personality of the Year award after losing to Mary Earps

Rory McIlroy was announced as one of the six finalists for the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award in December. However, the golfer lost the title to England women's national football team goalkeeper Mary Earps. Weeks after the awards night, McIlroy has now taken a jibe at the title by dubbing it a “popularity contest.”

McIlroy thinks so little of the big BBC award. Earlier, the Northern Irishman claimed that he forgot about being “nominated” for the Sports Personality of the Year. According to a report in The Telegraph, the 34-year-old golfer didn’t watch the awards. He reportedly stated that he didn’t even know when it was taking place.

The report claimed that the golfer attended a Manchester United match in Old Trafford a few days before the awards but insisted on flying back to his home in Florida on the night itself, missing the ceremony.

Taking about the BBC Sports Personality of the Year award, Rory McIlroy was quoted as saying by The Telegraph:

“So that’s how much I think about it (BBC SPOTY). Look, it’s a popularity contest and I think it’s just not really what it once was.”

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy didn’t even send a videotape to be screened in his absence at the ceremony in Salford. Interestingly, the PGA Tour star is not certain that he would appear at the awards even if he became the sixth player in history to complete the career grand slam. He could reach the feat if he manages a victory in the Masters in April.

Rory McIlroy’s best finish at the award came in 2014 when he finished runner-up to F1 legend Lewis Hamilton.

Rory McIlroy lose the BBC SPOTY 2023 despite strong season

Only two golfers have won the 70-year-old award previously. Dai Rees in 1957 and Sir Nick Faldo in 1989. Rory McIlroy stood the chance to become the third when he was nominated alongside cricketer Stuart Broad, horse-racing jockey Frankie Dettori, wheelchair tennis player Alfie Hewett, and track & field athlete Katarina Johnson-Thompson.

McIlroy's registered three tournament wins in 2024. He had 13 top-10 finishes in 22 starts on the PGA Tour and the DP World Tour season. The Irishman also led the European team to the 2023 Ryder Cup victory. He was the team's leading scorer with the best record of his career in this event, four points in five matches. However, he lost the title.

Notably, this isn’t the first time BBC has received flak over the SPOTY’s selection of golfers at the award. Matt Fitzpatrick and Georgia Hall have both failed to reach the shortlists in recent years, despite major champion wins. This had landed some harsh criticism from players and fans in the past.

The broadcast channel also recently cut its links with the sport by ending its long association with the Masters last year. BBC TV scrapped its highlights show of the Augusta event.