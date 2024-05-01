"It's my power color" - Tiger Woods explains how his mom helped in coining Sun Day Red

Since turning professional in 1996, Tiger Woods has etched his name in the history of golf. From winning prestigious events on the PGA Tour to becoming an 11-time PGA Player of the Year, Woods' accolades place him as one of the greatest golfers in the history of the sport, if not the greatest.

Apart from his play on the course, another iconic element about Tiger Woods is his apparel brand Sunday Red. For years now, Woods has been known to wear red on Sundays.

During an appearance on The Jimmy Fallon Show, the 48-year-old golfer said his mom was the reason he wears red on Sundays.

Woods explained:

"My mom thought that (red) was my power color, or some BS thing like that, so I end up wearing red and end up winning some golf tournaments. And then to spite her, I wore blue, and I did not win those tournaments. So Mom is always right."

While wearing red has mostly helped Woods in his career, recently the legendary golfer has suffered through a rough patch of form. While he had a disappointing Masters 2024 in early April, it will be interesting to see how Woods makes a comeback when he returns at the 2024 PGA Championship.

Neal Shipley opens up on his observation on Tiger Woods at the 2024 Masters

When Tiger Woods arrived at Augusta to play the 2024 Masters, he looked to be in a good mood. While Woods had a decent start to the first and second rounds, a horrendous third round saw him finish 60th on the leaderboard, which was a terrible result for a golfer of his caliber.

Now that the tournament is done, young golfer Neal Shipley spoke about his experience playing alongside Woods. Shipley noted that the 48-year-old golfer was chatty during an appearance on the Golf Subpar podcast.

"I think because we were both like 12 over, he was a little bit more chatty than normal," he said. "I told a story about I think 2019. And I think [Tony] Finau knows him pretty well. Finau asked him like, 'How your kids doing?' and he just responded to him, 'Good,' and then just walked away. I think Tony got the message after that he really lasered in.

He further added:

"But I think kind of realized how cool of an experience this was for me and it's just going to be a relaxed round. We weren't really playing for much. So I think because of that, it was a unique experience with Tiger."