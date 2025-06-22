"It's pretty crazy" - Charley Hull baffled by pace of play at KPMG Women's PGA Championship amid 'tricky' setup

Charley Hull was baffled by the pace at the KPMG Women's PGA Championship. Hull is playing at the third LPGA major of the season at Fields Ranch East, and the golfer finished playing the third round on Saturday. Following that, she shared how the course terrain gave her a tough time, along with the pace of play.

Hull joined the post-tournament press conference to share her thoughts and said (via ASAP Sports):

“It was pretty crazy. We were playing two balls this morning and took us three hours and ten minutes to play nine holes, which is pretty crazy. We play a four-ball at home in like three hours, you know what I mean, with bogeys and stuff. Yeah, it's pretty crazy. At the end of the day, it's a pretty tough golf course, it's really windy, and the setup is kind of tricky. Can't really expect it to be anything else.”

"It's really tricky. Like I think it's really hard to putt actually like judging my -- I had three -- well, two birdie putts on 16 and 17 that were just hard to read with the wind and missed on 18, so it's just really hard. But I find this golf course is really tricky with some holes you need to roll it in,” she added.

Charley Hull is at T15 on the tournament leaderboard after three rounds with a total score of 4 over. She is ten shots behind the tournament leader, Minjee Lee.

How did Charley Hull perform in the 2025 season so far?

Charley Hull has played seven LPGA tournaments so far and has had four top 20 finishes, including a T19 at the Founders Cup with 8 under and a T12 at the US Women's Open with 1 under. Hull also participated in the MEXICO Riviera Maya Open to finish at T32 with 1 over. Here's a list of Hull's 2025 tournaments so far:

Charley Hull 2025 LPGA Tournaments

Founders Cup pres. by U.S. Virgin Islands at the Bradenton Country Club: T19, 68-72-66-70, 276 (-8)

HSBC Women's World Championship at the Sentosa Golf Club (Tanjong Course): T4, 69-70-68-74, 281 (-7)

Ford Championship pres. by Wild Horse Pass at the Whirlwind Golf Club at Wild Horse Pass: T11, 63-69-68-71, 271 (-17)

The Chevron Championship at The Club at Carlton Woods: Missed cut

Black Desert Championship at the Black Desert Resort Golf Course: T40, 70-70-70-70, 280 (-8)

MEXICO Riviera Maya Open at Mayakoba at the El Camaleón Golf Course at Mayakoba: T32, 72-75-70-72, 289 (+1)

U.S. Women's Open pres. by Ally at the Erin Hills: T12, 72-73-71-71, 287 (-1)

