  • home icon
  • Golf
  • Rickie Fowler
  • "It's been really fun to watch" - Rickie Fowler hails Walker Cup teammate’s resilience after years of injury setbacks

By Shobhit Kukreti
Modified Aug 10, 2025 06:59 GMT
FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 - Round Three - Source: Getty
Rickie Fowler at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025 (Image Source: Getty)

Rickie Fowler showered praise on his former Walker Cup teammate and longtime friend Bud Cauley for his performance at the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025. The ace golfer hailed Cauley’s resilience after going through an accident and recovery over the last few years.

Fowler is a six-time winner on the PGA Tour and is at TPC Southwind this week for the FedEx St. Jude Championship. While he is tied for sixth at 9-under, Cauley is also having a great week and sits at 7-under so far. This is Cauley’s second season after being away from the game for a few years due to injuries.

During the post-round interview, Rickie Fowler had high praise for Cauley’s performance at TPC Southwind.

"It's been awesome to see Bud have some solid golf, some good finishes," he said. "Seeing what he's gone through from the accident a handful of years ago, all the surgeries, rehab, all of that, playing with him at home when things were starting to get close, playing with him last year, we played a bit in the fall. He was swinging really well. It was obviously just getting it out and doing it in tournaments.
"It's nice to see him finally back out playing some golf after those handful of years where he was kind of back and forth dealing with it seemed like one problem after another. It's been really fun to watch. Obviously Bud is a good buddy of mine, Walker Cup teammates back in '09, so yeah, really happy for him."
For the uninitiated, Cauley suffered a severe car accident in 2018 that broke six of his ribs. He recovered and played until 2021, but increasing complications forced him out of the game. He returned to action last year, and this season he has been in good form. The 35-year-old has posted four top-10 finishes and ended the season ranked 53rd in the FedEx Cup standings.

When will Rickie Fowler tee off at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Round 4?

Rickie Fowler is paired with Chris Kirk for the final round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship 2025. The duo will tee off on Sunday, August 10, at 12:10 pm CT from the first hole, while Bud Cauley will begin the day four action at 11:40 am CT alongside Si Woo Kim.

The fourth-day action at TPC Memphis will kick off on Sunday at 6:45 am CT, with Min Woo Lee beginning from the first tee. Leader Tommy Fleetwood will resume the play at 12:40 pm CT alongside Justin Rose.

Following the third round of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rickie Fowler is sitting five shots behind Fleetwood. The Englishman leads at 14-under, while fellow countryman Rose is just one stroke back.

Edited by Shobhit Kukreti
