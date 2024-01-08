“It’s really hard left-handed; really hard” - Chris Kirk reveals why he switches sides and plays golf left-handed at times

Chris Kirk has revealed that he played golf left-handed during the off-season to bring out the childlike nature of the game, adding that it was not at all an easy experience.

On Sunday, January 7, Kirk shot 65 to win the Sentry 2024 by one stroke margin. This is his sixth win on the PGA Tour and his second in a year. He bagged $3.6 million, his biggest paycheque, for winning the signature event.

After last year's BMW Championship, Kirk was on a nearly three-month break. During the off-season, he shared one clip on Instagram where he was spotted playing golf left-handed. It didn't appear that it wasn't his regular hand, as the swing looked smooth.

"It's really hard left-handed. Really hard," said Kirk.

During the winner's interview, the six-time PGA Tour winner was asked about the reason behind playing left-handed in the off-season. He revealed that this was not the first time he had done something like this, as he and his friends would do it every year.

"Before I had kids, I would play for a -- every December, me and some of my friends would play every day for a week left-handed. We were all terrible. It was just a lot of talking crap to each other and just having fun goofing off. That's mostly what it is now. Like, it's just fun.

The 36-year-old American added that for him to get excited by his game, he would need to play incredibly well right-handed. However, he would be elated if he was able to make a simple par play as a lefty.

He continued:

"But, you know, left-handed, like, if I hit the fairway or if I hit a 7-iron on the green, like, hell, yeah, that's awesome. You know, like, you make two pars in a row, I mean, that's unbelievable.

"So it's just -- it brings back a little bit of the kind of childlike nature of the game, and my expectations are so low that it is way easier to be happy about what I'm doing than it is right-handed, to be honest."

Kirk will next play at the Sony Open, which will take place from Thursday, January 11, to Sunday, January 14, at Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii.

How did Chris Kirk perform in the 2022–23 season?

Chris Kirk won the Honda Classic in 2023

Here's a look at Chris Kirk's performances in the 2022–23 PGA Tour season:

2022

Fortinet Championship: T43

Sanderson Farms Championship: T30

Shriners Children's Open: CUT

THE CJ CUP in South Carolina: T52

World Wide Technology Championship: T64

The RSM Classic: CUT

2023

Sony Open in Hawaii: 3

The American Express: T3

WM Phoenix Open: CUT

The Honda Classic: P1

Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard: T39

The Players Championship: CUT

World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play: T52

Valero Texas Open: T10

Masters Tournament: T23

RBC Heritage: T41

Wells Fargo Championship: T56

PGA Championship: T29

Charles Schwab Challenge: CUT

the Memorial Tournament: CUT

U.S. Open: CUT

Rocket Mortgage Classic: T14

John Deere Classic: T21

The Open Championship: CUT

Wyndham Championship: CUT

FedEx St. Jude Championship: T16

BMW Championship: T29

World Wide Technology Championship: CUT

The RSM Classic: T28