"It's ridiculous, I feel sorry for the fans"- Charley Hull sounds off on slow play, suggests 'ruthless' policy to curb issue

Charley Hull knows that the pace of play has become an issue in golf. The PGA Tour has made some changes for the 2026 season, saying many of the changes are being implemented to fix slow-play issues. On the LPGA Tour and in women's golf, there isn't a proposed solution currently.

That said, Hull believes there is one thing they can do. Via ASAP Sports, the English golfer said:

"It was crazy. I'm quite ruthless, but I said, listen, if you get three bad timings, every time it's a tee shot penalty, if you have three of them you lose your Tour card instantly. I'm sure that would hurry a lot of people up and they won't want to lose their Tour card. That would kill the slow play, but they would never do that."

She was asked about how serious of an issue the pace of play is, and Hull gave a clear answer:

"It's ridiculous and I feel sorry for the fans how slow it is out there. We were out there for five hours and 40 minutes yesterday. We play in a Four-Ball at home on a hard golf course and we're round in three and a half, four hours. It is pretty crazy."

The third round of The Annika Driven by Gainbridge at Pelican finished late in the evening because of some pacing issues. That prompted the issue, though Hull didn't suffer from that. She ended up finishing second to Nelly Korda overall. Korda, the World No. 1, earned her seventh win of the season in a historic year for the LPGA Tour.

Charley Hull reflects on close loss at the Annika

Charley Hull struggled a bit in the final round, shooting one over par. That opened the door for Nelly Korda, who shot three-under, to take the trophy by three strokes. Despite that, it was a good outing overall.

Charley Hull placed second at the Annika (Image via Imagn)

She said via ASAP Sports:

"Feel like I played pretty solid. Today I didn't feel like I had the luck kind of going my way. On the front nine I felt like my adrenaline was quite high and I just flew the green on the -- I think it was the sixth hole."

Charley Hull also said:

"I just didn't feel like I had the luck going my way, say, but Nelly played great and it was a lot of fun out there."

The golfer also said she feels good about her season overall and is excited to take on a LET tournament next. The English golfer also said that it's hard to win seven times like Korda did in one season, but added that with how confident she must be, it might not be as hard as it seems.

