"It’s ridiculous" - Paige Spiranac in awe of Patrick Mahomes after Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl win

Paige Spiranac was in awe of Patrick Mahomes after the Kansas City Chiefs won their second straight and third Super Bowl title overall after a 25-22 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday, February 11.

During overtime, Mahomes made a three-yard touchdown pass to Mecole Hardman on the goalline with just a few seconds remaining to register the clutch win. Overall, he covered 333 yards, made two touchdowns and one interception, and had a rating of 99.3 to earn his third Super Bowl MVP title.

Mahomes has now joined Joe Montana's tally of three MVPs and is only behind Tom Brady, who has five MVP titles. He is also the third player after Bart Starr and Terry Bradshaw to win consecutive MVPs.

Following the Kansas City Chiefs' historic win on Sunday, Spiranac expressed her excitement on X and congratulated Mahomes for his insane performance during the Super Bowl.

"Patrick Mahomes is so clutch it’s ridiculous," she wrote.

The 30-year-old golf influencer has an impressive following on all social media platforms, and she has often expressed her love for the NFL in her previous posts. She was quite active during the Super Bowl and made several posts regarding the event.

Earlier, she announced that she would gift a signed golf bag to whoever could guess the winner of the Super Bowl.

Speaking to CBS sideline reporter Tracy Wolfson, Mahomes said that the team never faltered and that it was awesome and legendary. On the question of the Chiefs being a dynasty, he said it was the beginning of one.

"We're not done," he said as per USA Today. "We've got a young team we’re going to keep this thing going."

Mahomes also spoke to CBS during the presentation ceremony, where he reflected on the team's performance.

"It was the defense just keeping us in there and then the offense making plays when it counted. And then, of course, Harrison Butker hitting it from about 70. So it was a microcosm of our whole season. I'm just proud of the guys, they kept believing. And I'm proud of the coaches for calling up those plays that got us some touchdowns there at the end," he said.

Does Paige Spiranac have a favorite football team? The golfer's favorite team explored

A couple of years ago, Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite football teams. She had said that she had been a Pittsburgh Steelers fan since childhood, as both her parents were from there. However, she added that she also loved the Buffalo Bills.

Spiranac was quoted as saying via BetSperts:

"One of the coolest fan bases on social media. A couple of years ago after the Steelers were knocked out of the playoffs I started rooting for the Bills as a joke. However, I was welcomed into Bills Mafia with open arms even as a bandwagoner. It was really cool to see and I now always root for them."

Spiranac had also mentioned the names of Purdue Boilermakers and Purdue Boilermakers as among her other favorite sports teams.