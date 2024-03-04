“It’s a sad day for golf” - Paul Azinger slams pro golf calling PGA Tour a 'qualifier for LIV golf’ 

Former NBC lead analyst Paul Azinger has expressed disappointment on PGA Tour becoming a 'LIV Golf qualifier'

In a recent conversation with Golfweek's Adam Schupak, Azinger shared that he was no longer interested in calling the PGA Tour after his four-year contract with NBC ended recently. One of the reasons for not extending the contract was that the PGA Tour didn't have all the best players anymore.

"The best players aren’t all playing PGA Tour tournaments," Azinger was quoted as saying via Golfweek. "That’s over. Suddenly, the LIV Tour, let’s just say it like this: the PGA Tour has fast become the qualifier for LIV and it’s a sad day for golf…. Yeah, I’ve watched a little bit and I’m not I’m not missing it that much. I’m not missing it at all."

The 64-year-old former golfer said that although he doesn't want to work for the PGA Tour in the future, he wasn't ruling out calling LIV Golf.

"I would not rule that out," he continued. " But it ain’t gonna happen. It would be stupid for me to say, ‘oh, no, I’m ruling that out.’ I don’t rule anything out except the Tour."

Comparing the current state of golf with tennis, Azinger added that the best players were now only going to be seen at the majors instead of being in one place.

"They’re scattered all over the place and that’s a sad day that’s similar to what happened in tennis. The best players are going to be at the four majors, just like tennis, and it’s unfolding right before our eyes. I’d rather call the Senior Tour than the PGA Tour to tell you the truth. I’m over the PGA Tour. To call the best senior players in the world, at least they’re the best," he stated further.

For the last two years, the PGA Tour has witnessed many of its prominent members moving to the LIV Golf for more money and a less busy schedule. In the last few months, a couple of big names like Jon Rahm, and Tyrrell Hatton have joined the Saudi-backed circuit. Besides, the likes of Adrian Meronk, who had recently received the PGA Tour card, too decided to switch to LIV.

How many PGA Tour titles has Paul Azinger won?

Before turning to sports broadcasting, Paul Azinger had a pretty successful career on the PGA Tour. He turned pro in 1981 and went on to win 16 titles including 12 on the American Tour. He also won the 1993 PGA Championship, the only major win of his career. In the OWGR, he reached as high as World No. 4th.

Here are all the PGA Tour wins of Paul Azinger:

1987:

Phoenix Open

Panasonic Las Vegas Invitational

Canon Sammy Davis Jr.-Greater Hartford Open

1988:

Hertz Bay Hill Classic

1989:

Canon Greater Hartford Open (2)

1990:

MONY Tournament of Champions

1991:

AT&T Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

1992:

The Tour Championship

1993:

Memorial Tournament

New England Classic

PGA Championship

2000:

Sony Open in Hawaii