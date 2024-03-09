Lucas Glover recently voiced his discontent with the PGA Tour's cut rules for its Signature Events as it plans to host eight this year.

Among those eight events, three, including the ongoing Arnold Palmer Invitational presented by Mastercard, will enforce a 36-hole cut to select the top 50 players and ties.

Glover criticized the restricted field, saying (via Golf Week):

"I don’t like the idea at all. It’s selfish and it’s a money grab."

Glover also expressed his disappointment with all the modifications the tour has implemented over the last two years to maintain its status as the premier tour. According to him, they were of no help.

"Nothing that has happened in the last two years in golf, in my opinion, that will help the game. I’ve yet to figure out what’s so bad out here that we had to do all the things we’ve done," the 44-year-old said.

The American professional golfer then highlighted the tour's inconsistency in imposing limitations on certain Signature Events regarding field size and cuts, while permitting others to have larger fields and cuts.

"Why are the Signature Events 80 players and only 50 make the cut but our biggest Signature Event next week is 144 players with a full cut. THE Signature Event. It’s very mind-blowing that our biggest signature event has the most players and the biggest cut," Glover said.

A look into Lucas Glover’s form at the ongoing Arnold Palmer Invitational tournament

Lucas Glover started his first round of the Arnold Pamer Invitational tournament with a bogey on hole 2, followed by another bogey on hole 6. Later, he earned two birdies and one bogey to end his round at 1 over par. This score made him finish in the T49 position.

Glover then played his second round, only to push himself up with a decent spot on the leaderboard. Although he had two back-to-back bogeys on holes 1 and 2, he made a good comeback on holes 4-6 as with the help of back-to-back birdies.

In total, Glover earned five birdies and three bogeys to end the round at 2 under par. He was in the T30 position alongside eight other golfers, including Rory McIlroy and Jordan Speith, by the end of round two.

Lucas Glover is yet to play his third round. He is going to tee off today (March 09) at 11:00 AMEST alongside Cameron Young.