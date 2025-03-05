"It's for the sick" - Max Homa drops brutal take on X two years after its $44 billion takeover

Max Homa has enjoyed quite a bit of popularity on X, but it looks like he is now done with the popular social media platform. Recently, he took a brutal swipe at the microblogging site, referring to it as a platform for the "sick."

Homa, a six-time PGA Tour winner, is also known for his witty posts on X. He has over 690K followers on the platform, where he often interacts with fans. However, it looks like Homa has had a change of heart regarding X and has now decided to quit the app.

Following the final match of the TGL, Homa was asked by journalists if he would return to X, considering the league was over for him and his team. The six-time PGA Tour winner replied with a firm "no" and explained his decision.

"I think I finally had a come-to-Jesus moment that it's for the sick," he said. "I was sick. I'm just trying to get healthy now. No, I have not enjoyed that app. It's not very fun. It's fun to watch our little highlights or lowlights, and that stuff is fun. The rest of it's probably not great, so I'm going to stick to TikTok."

Formerly known as Twitter, the popular social media platform was purchased by Elon Musk in a $44 billion deal in 2022. Over the past three years, the microblogging site has undergone a major transformation, from its name to its layout.

Max Homa made his last X post on February 3, where he interacted with retired NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick. Since then, he has been absent from the popular social media platform, which is quite unusual for him.

When will Max Homa compete next?

Max Homa will next compete at the Arnold Palmer Invitational, which tees off on Thursday, March 6, at Bay Hill Golf Course in Orlando, Florida.

The 34-year-old golfer is going through a rough patch in his professional career, as he hasn't recorded a top-10 finish in the past ten months. Last year, he played 22 events and posted just three top-10 finishes, with a T8 finish at the Wells Fargo Championship being his last.

Since May, Max Homa has missed five cuts and has managed just one top-10 finish. He has missed the cut in his past two starts and will be hoping to end his slump soon.

Here's a look at Homa's performance this season:

The Sentry: T26

Farmers Insurance Open: W/D

AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am: T53

WM Phoenix Open: CUT

The Genesis Invitational: CUT

