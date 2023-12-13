"It’s something I wanted from the start. I believe in Matt": Bubba Watson shares insights about Talor Gooch x Matt Wolff LIV trade

Bubba Watson made headlines during LIV Golf's "signing window". The trade of 2023's top player Talor Gooch for Matt Wolff has been the talk of the town, but it's a no-brainer move for Watson.

The captain of LIV Golf's RangeGoats GC team participated in the most recent edition of the "Fore Play" podcast, which was released on Tuesday, December 12. Among other topics, Bubba Watson discussed the much talked about trade of Talor Gooch for Matt Wolff.

Bubba Watson confirmed that there was "some financial save" in the move, but defended that bringing in Matt Wolff is a bet on the future. Speaking on the podcast, he said:

"When you think about it, Matthew Wolff, he's 24... he was give or take top 15 in the world at some point. He was in that group with [Collin] Morikawa, Victor Hovland. I believe in Matt I, tried to get him two years ago when I joined the league, I tried to get him last year when Brooks got him."

"Some things happened in the media [referring to the Brooks Koepka / Matt Wolff encounters], but it he went the wrong way. Not many people do good after situations like that... This is something I wanted from the start. I believe in Matt. I believe in Matt as a person and I want to help Matt as a human being first and foremost," he added.

Bubba Watson also reflected that, because of his age, at some point, he will have to stop participating in LIV Golf as a player and give up his spot on the team to younger players. According to Watson, he is looking to build that future starting now.

Matt Wolff was part of the Smash GCs for the first two seasons of LIV Golf. Talor Gooch joined the team where he will be captained by five-time major champion Brooks Koepka.

What did Bubba Watson say about the Harold Varner III x Peter Uihlein trade?

Although it did not have the same repercussions as trading Talor Gooch, Bubba Watson made another move that surprised many fans, when he also traded Harold Varner III for Peter Uihlein, coming from 4Aces GC.

According to Watson, combining Uihlein with Wolff can work out positively, since the two are "best friends," attended the same university (although separated by several years), spend a lot of time together, and have played together many times.

Talor Gooch and Harold Varner III finished the 2023 season ranked 1st and 7th, respectively, in the LIV Golf individual standings. With their results combined, they contributed four wins and six Top 10s to the RangeGoats GC.

As for Peter Uihlein and Matt Wolff, both finished the season ranked 12th and 27th, respectively. Their combined results include five Top 10s with a second-place finish (Uihlein's) as the best finish.