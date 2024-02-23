"It's strategic" - Bryson DeChambeau talks about being a successful content creator

Bryson DeChambeau recently revealed how strategically crafting his online content contributed to his rise to prominence as one of the internet's most-liked content producers.

The American golfer has an incredible fan base across all social media platforms. He frequently shares videos on his YouTube channel, where he has 491K subscribers.

In recent years, DeChambeau has been pretty active virtually and devoted most of his attention to content creation. Last month, he even collaborated with internet sensation Paige Spiranac for an exclusive YouTube video.

Bryson DeChambeau recently spoke about his intended plan to advance his profession as a content creator on the Fairway to Heaven podcast. Speaking about his social media prowess, DeChambeau revealed that he employed a "strategic" approach.

"It's strategic," DeChambeau said. "I mean we didn't just throw it together and hope that it works. Like there been a huge plan for a long period of time since 2020. I brought in some people to try and do some video work for me and things have switched and moved around but eventually, I found somewhat of a formula."

The LIV golfer disclosed that he was having trouble with his game last year and had ceased posting on social media. However, after his game improved, he committed more time to concentrate on content creation and collaborated with content creators, which helped him boost his subscribers.

"It's not something that just came about last year and we were having success. I wasn't posting when I was struggling, it's strategic. Everything's pretty strategic because I was trying to figure out my game. The most important thing was figuring out my game. And then once I got to a place, I was like okay I can produce content now. I've got more time. I don't have to worry about that stuff as much," he said.

"Then it allowed me to free flow out and start collaborating with content creators and seeing the success of whether it be good or Bob does sports or Grant Horvat, Micah, GM golf or whatever Channel it is that's been an eyeopener to me from the analytics sign of the coin," he added.

You can check out Bryson DeChambeau's comment in the video below (22:49):

Why did Bryson DeChambeau start posting videos online?

DeChambeau has been blessed with a successful golfing career. He won 12 professional tournaments and the 2020 US Open before joining LIV Golf.

In his interview at the Fairway to Heaven podcast, DeChambeau also unveiled the reason why he started posting videos online.

The LIV golfer acknowledged that he was dissatisfied with the media's portrayal of him in 2020 and began sharing videos to offer insight into his private life. Speaking about his content-creating journey, DeChambeau said:

"In 2020, the media's viewpoint on me was quite a bit different than who I know I am. And that's the frustrate that was the frustrating piece that I had that's ultimately why I started all this. I want to see me for who I truly am and what I'm doing behind the scene and how much I care about growing the game, and how much I care about inspiring Junior golfers."

"So ultimately they just got to a point where I said I need to take this in-house and figure out how to decentralize it a bit and bring a little bit of the power back in my side of the course. So that I could start fighting The Narrative that I know is true," he added.

Bryson DeChambeau last played at the 2024 LIV Golf Las Vegas event and finished in a tie for ninth place. He will next tee off at the Jeddah event, scheduled to take place in the first week of March.