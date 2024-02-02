“It's not a surprise” - Tyrrell Hatton, Jon Rahm reacts to Rory McIlroy’s comments on letting LIV golfers back on the PGA Tour without consequences

Rory McIlroy shocked many by reversing his stance on letting LIV Golfers come back to the PGA Tour. The Northern Irishman recently said that LIV rebels should be allowed to get back on the American circuit without any punishment. The comments came after his Ryder Cup teammate Tyrrell Hatton confirmed his move to the breakaway tour.

It is pertinent to note that McIlroy had earlier called on officials to let LIV players play the Ryder Cup after Jon Rahm’s defection. Naturally, both Hatton and Rahm are happy with the PGA Tour star’s change in stance. Reacting to the recent comments, Hatton stated that Rory had a similar conversation with him in the past. The Briton noted that the ace golfer’s words don’t come as a ‘surprise’ to him.

Responding to Rory McIlroy’s comments, Tyrrell Hatton said at team Legion XIII's LIV Golf Mayakoba press conference:

"I have spoken to Rory (McIlroy) a bit in the past week and back in December. So that (the comment) is kind of along the lines of what he said to me. So, it's not a surprise to hear him say that in the media. Ultimately I would like to still be able to play events on the other two Tours (PGA Tour and DP World Tour) but we'll see how all that works out."

Rahm disclosed that he hasn’t spoken to Rory McIlroy in a while. Reacting to the recent comments, the Spaniard noted that his European Ryder Cup teammate “might have had a change in thought process.”

Jon Rahm said, in the press conference in Mexico:

"I would pretty much say the same on the lines as what Tyrrell said. I haven't spoken to him a lot recently. But he might have had a change in thought process as in maybe with some of the things he said in the past. I think he might be seeing that the landscape of golf is changing. And at some point, you need to evolve.

I think he might be seeing that and again, everybody's entitled to their opinion. But it's nice to have the support from a player of Rory’s caliber. Especially those Ryder cup remarks he made early on. I think that's an important statement for change to be said."

Rory McIlroy backs LIV Golfers for Ryder Cup

McIlroy, who’s been a staunch opponent of LIV Golf, seems to have eased his stance on the circuit. In December, the former PGA Tour policy board member called for a rule change to let LIV golfers play the Ryder Cup. His comment came soon after Jon Rahm’s big-money move to the Greg Norman-led series.

Interestingly, the Irishman even stated that the Masters champion "will be in Bethpage" for the 2025 edition of the competition.

Speaking to Sky Sports' Jamie Weir in December, Rory McIlroy said:

"Jon (Rahm) is going to be in Bethpage in 2025 so, because of this decision, the European Tour are going to have to rewrite the rules for Ryder Cup eligibility like, absolutely, there's no question about that. I will certainly want Jon Rahm on the next Ryder Cup team."

It is pertinent to note that Rory McIlroy has openly slammed LIV Golf and its players in the past. His recent change in opinion has surprised many fans and players.