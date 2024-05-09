Michael Block is about to play in his sixth career PGA Championship. Before he does that, he went down to Miami to play a round of golf with Raising Cane's CEO Todd Graves, as well as Miami Dolphins star players Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Ramsey. Raising Cane's is a brand sponsor for Block, who sat down after the round with Sportskeeda to discuss that, his rise to fame in 2023, the upcoming PGA Championship and more.

Michael Block speaks on Raising Cane's, golf fame and more

Michael Block believes in Raising Cane's as a brand, which is why he told Sportskeeda that he wears their logo on his arm. He's been partnered with the CEO, Todd Graves, for a year now:

"Todd Graves is a huge supporter of golf, loves golf, and it's been a great relationship."

Michael Block and Todd Graves together

Graves, as well as Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Ramsey, are not golf players. The latter two are professional athletes, but they don't play golf professionally like Block does. By trade, Block is a golf teacher, which makes playing with non-pros "so much fun," he said.

"I'm a PGA professional teacher at heart. The interesting part is I enjoy helping buddies like that for free as a friend, way more than I ever did charging people to be there for exactly one hour and helping them. So for me to go out there today, and I helped Todd I helped Jalen and I helped Tua, and they were awesome. We had a great time," he said.

Ramsey in particular, Block revealed, had a unique golf swing. He called it "funky" with a unique regrip, but noted that the results were outstanding. The pro golfer said Ramsey hits it "on a dime" every time, even likening his performance to Tiger Woods.

Michael Block working with Todd Graves, Jalen Ramsey, and Tua Tagovailoa

This was just a casual round of golf, but Block is more than familiar with competitive rounds in massive tournaments. Last year, he took the world by storm by making the cut in the PGA Championship and finishing tied for 15th. As for how his life has changed as a result, he said:

"Playing with people that I watch on TV, and other sports that know me and whatever else is, it's insane. Are you kidding me? Tiger Woods and Jack Nicklaus on the same day playing golf and time with Freddy couples, my idol?... It's not a surreal day, it's like a dream year."

Block also noted that he played a tournament with DJ Khaled and flew out to shoot a video with F1 superstar Max Verstappen. He called it all "surreal". But heading into another Major tournament, that success might result in more pressure.

Michael Block and Todd Graves speaking to Sportskeeda

Michael Block admitted that he's under "way more pressure than ever," but also that it gives some confidence:

"If I just if I can bring my game. If I'm hitting it well, I can do well. That's a huge confidence booster in itself," Block revealed.

He said that he'll have more people than ever coming over to watch him play, which can be stressful. That, and the golf world has its eyes on him more than they did in the past:

"The golf world's going to be looking to see how I'm doing and wherever else and loving to comment on what I do. But I'm kind of used to that. So it's good," he said.

Block believes that if he can have fun at the tournament, he will be able to play well. He did well last year before saying it still wasn't enough for him to consider going full-time on the PGA Tour.

Michael Block enjoying some post-round Cane's

However, he is going to go with the flow:

How I play determines what happens to me right and forward... I'm 48... I know my time on the tour is going to be for fun and when I go play nice in events," he said. "I try to do my best. And I practice my butt off. I try, trust me as hard as I can."

Block revealed to Sportskeeda that he might be interested in playing a Champions Tour as a senior in the future. He said:

"I had a dream that actually won a Senior PGA Tour event," he said. "...So that's kind of my next goal, to be honest, is like I have more of I'm kind of thinking more [events] than I am right now."

Block said he wouldn't be living off of exemptions, but if he makes it into a tournament, he's going to play it. That includes the upcoming PGA Championship, where he has the chance to put the world on notice again.