"It's the only thing I haven't done and I still want to": Lucas Glover talks about heartbreak of missing the Ryder Cup team cut

Lucas Glover had such a successful 2022-2023 season that it landed him in the top 50 of the FedEx Cup and the Official World Golf Ranking (OGWR). However, he was not able to crown it as he would have liked, and he still gets emotional when he talks about it.

In an interview with SiriusXM Radio's The Players Show, Lucas Golver said he always wanted to play in the Ryder Cup. He expressed that he believes representing their country is the highest honor an athlete can have and that he still hopes to do so.

Here's is what Lucas Glover said:

"Greensboro was Greensboro [where he won the 2023 Wyndham Championship] and then in Memphis [where he won the 2023 FedEx St. Jude Championship], I started playing well again and the question started and I wanted a shot about it. I've always wanted to play on that team, still do."

He added:

"It's obviously a goal, I said it then and I'm saying it now: It's the highest honor you can have as an athlete, to represent your country in any way and, you know [I'm] 43, almost 44, and it's the only thing I haven't done and still want to."

Lucas Glover had eight top 22s in the last 10 tournaments before the Ryder Cup, with two wins and three other top 10s. These results put his name in many predictions to win one of captain Zach Johnson's picks, which ultimately did not happen.

How was Lucas Glover's season?

On the financial side, the 2022-23 season was by far the best of Lucas Glover's career, with over $6.3 million in earnings. On the sporting side, it can only be compared to 2009, when he won the U.S. Open, his only major victory to date.

In 2022-23, Lucas Glover won two tournaments, his only multi-win season to date. The fact is even more significant considering that one of those wins came in a very competitive field like the FedEx Cup St. Jude Championship.

The season began with ups and downs as he was cut in five of his first ten starts and his best result of the period was a T39 in the World Wide Technology Championship. His next eight starts were more of the same with four missed cuts.

Things started to look up for Glover in June after he tied for 20th at the RBC Canadian Open, his best finish of the season to that point. He was cut at the Travelers Championship, but reeled off three top-6 finishes.

He was cut again at the 3M Open, but returned to the tour in style to win the Wyndham Championship. A week later, Glover won the first event of the FedEx Cup playoffs.

Following those two results, Glover closed the season strong with a T22 at the BMW Championship and T18 at the TOUR Championship. He finished in the top 20 in the FedEx Cup standings, which means he does not have to play the FedEx Cup Fall and has an open door to all Signature Events in 2024.