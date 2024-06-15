“It’s time for him to move on”; “Devastating to even hear” – Fans react to Tiger Woods’ cryptic update on his retirement after missing US Open cut

Tiger Woods had a cryptic update on his plans after he missed the weekend at the US Open. He said this might or might not be his last appearance at the event.

After shooting 4-over 74 on the opening day at Pinehurst No. 2, Woods entered the second round hoping to make the cut. However, he carded a 3-over 73 and finished at 7-over, missing the cut by two shots. This was his second straight missed cut in the Majors after missing one at the PGA Championship.

During the post-round interview on Friday, June 14, Woods shed light on his plans. He announced that the Open Championship would be his last event for the season. Additionally, he gave a cryptic response to the retirement question.

"As far as my last Open Championship or U.S. Open Championship, I don't know what that is. It may or may not be," he said.

Fans had mixed reactions to the announcement. Many felt Tiger Woods was saying this because he was not exempt from next year's US Open. Some also thought he wasn't giving himself a fair chance by not playing more often.

Here's a look at some of the reactions:

"It should be. It’s time for him to move on," one fan wrote.

"Devastating to even hear him say that," another fan posted.

"I assume this is because he has to qualify… only way on his limited schedule would be a top 4 in other majors or a win or another special invitation like this year if I’m not mistaken," one fan posted.

"He should play some of the events that have weaker fields to offset the TV coverage lost during the weeks where Scheffler, Rory, etc. aren’t playing. Not only would it help the Tour but he might have a better chance to play in those events with easier courses and fields," this fan suggested.

"Love Big Cat and everything he’s done for the game but he’s not even giving himself a fair chance at these if he’s only going to play majors. Just show up, MC and go home? I don’t quite get it," one fan questioned Tiger's scheduling strategy.

"That’s because he’s not exempted. Let’s not forget tho, he has had multiple surgeries and can hardly walk 4 rounds of golf. Hope he gets healthy and can play more in the future. 🐐," another user posted.

How did Tiger Woods perform at the US Open 2024?

Tiger Woods returned to the US Open for the first time since 2020 but the return didn't go as expected. Woods shot 4-over 74 in the opening round, which comprised six bogeys and just two birdies. The second day was not better, as he made three pars before picking up a birdie on the fourth. However, three bogeys in the round meant he had to face an early exit from the tournament.

Tiger Woods has played two US Opens in the past five years and has missed the cut both times. His last top-10 finish here had come in 2010.

Tiger Woods will next compete at the Open Championship and will make his return to the event after skipping it last year. The 2024 Open Championship will take place at Royal Troon from July 18 to 21.

