"It’s that time of the year," - Amanda Balionis gears up to get pushed ‘out of comfort zone’ after concluding golf season

Amanda Balionis is gearing up to get pushed out of her comfort zone after the conclusion of the golf season. The PGA Tour regular season ended last week with Tommy Fleetwood clinching his first victory after scoring 18 under. Currently, Balionis doesn't have any PGA Tour tournaments to cover, and so, she's focusing her energy on other things.

The CBS reporter shared a story on her Instagram handle on August 26, in which, she held a diary and a coffee mug. Along with that, she wrote:

“It’s that time of the year…pushes me out of my comfort zone and has me teach a yoga class during their women's summit.”

She mentioned in the post how she loves staying fit and encouraging others in this practice. She also mentioned that it was about committing to an hour full of laughter and not always getting everything correct. Balionis last covered the Tour Championship, and before that, she also covered tournaments like the 3M Open and the Genesis Scottish Open.

Amanda Balionis shared a social post for her CBS team narrating her 2025 journey

Amanda Balionis spent 19 weeks with CBS Sports, covering golf tournaments on Saturdays and Sundays. The successful ventures were the result of not only Balionis's efforts but also those of the team and technical personnel who consistently supported the reporter to ensure a seamless work experience. She described her journey with the team through an Instagram post, writing:

“Hard to put into words what 19 weeks on the road really looks like. For us announcers, we have it easy — we show up to work with hotel rooms already booked, everything we need waiting at check-in. Our headsets and mics work flawlessly, our sets are stocked, and our camera operators have been setting the scene for days.”

Balionis continued to explain that her team put in 90% effort into managing everything to make the CBS ventures possible, and noted that many team members were on the go without visiting home for months, getting up at 6 a.m. and handling all the necessities. She said:

“I say it all the time: what you see on @golfoncbs every Saturday and Sunday is just the final 10%. The other 90% is the result of tireless effort by so many hardworking, talented, and passionate men and women. Many of them are on the road for months without going home, waking up at 6 a.m. — or earlier — for crew calls, and staying well past the final putt.”

She also added at the end that her team made the CBS journey feel like home with all the laughter and togetherness. Additionally, they supported each other on bad days, and Balionis couldn't imagine her tournament weekends without these people.

