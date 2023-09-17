“It’s total bull****” - Jimmy Walker expresses frustration over new FedEx Cup rules and uncertain 2024 status

Jimmy Walker has openly criticized the new FedEx Cup rules, which state that only the top 70 players in the standings can retain their status for the next season at the end of the FedEx Cup season.

Walker finished in 124th place in the standings, and he would have retained all the privileges for the next season under the old format. However, earlier this year, the PGA Tour made some changes to the FedEx Cup format.

In addition to cutting the field to the top 70, players ranked between 71 and 125 had to compete in the seven-event fall season to earn other exemptions for the next season.

Speaking at the post-round interview at the Fortinet Championship on Saturday, September 16, Walker expressed that he wasn't a fan of the new FedEx Cup rules.

He was quoted as saying via Golfweek:

"They changed the rules. It’s been 125 forever. Then it’s like, no, it’s 50, or is it 70? It’s definitely not 125. It’s total bulls***t, that’s what I think of it."

The six-time winner on the PGA Tour also expressed his bewilderment over recent decisions made by the tour. Over the years, the Tour has made numerous decisions, including elevating events, shortening the FedEx Cup playoffs, increasing prize money, and ultimately announcing a partnership with rival LIV Golf.

"All of it is blowing my mind," he told Golfweek. "The tour is doing everything they can to take care of themselves and not the players. I’m just out here grinding, giving it all I’ve got. I’ve given them 20-some-odd years out here, you know."

When will Jimmy Walker resume playing at the 2023 Fortinet Championship on Sunday?

The 44-year-old American is paired alongside D.J. Trahan for the final round of the 2023 Fortinet Championship. The duo will tee off on Sunday, September 17 at 2:55 pm ET.

Walker carded a 69 in the third round of the Fortinet Championship and is currently tied for 18th place at 8-under par. His last Tour win came seven years ago at the 2016 PGA Championship. Since then, he has struggled with his form and fitness. He also suffered from Lyme disease, which affected his performance.

The 2016 PGA Championship winner has made 10 cuts in his 25 starts this season. His best performance came earlier this year at the Farmers Insurance Open, where he finished T13. This year, he finished 124th in the FedEx Cup standings, one better than in 2022.

Sahith Theegala carded 67 with the help of five birdies in the third round of the Fortinet Championship. He is aggregating at 18-under, two strokes better than Cam Davis, Justin Thomas, and rookie S.H. Kim. Thomas, who missed the FedEx Cup Playoffs for the first time in his career, fired a bogey-free 65 with the help of five birdies and an eagle on Saturday.

Theegala is paired with Davis, who also shot a 65 in the third round. The duo will tee off at 4:50 p.m. ET on Sunday. Justin Thomas is paired with the rookie Korean and both will tee off at 4:40 pm for the final round at Silverado Resort (North Course).