“It’s tough” – 20-YO Aldrich Potgieter reflects on rookie-year challenges ahead of 2025 FedEx St. Jude Championship

Aldrich Potgieter has had a rookie season to remember on the PGA Tour. At just 20 years old, the South African has already clinched a win at the Rocket Classic and stands out as the only rookie to qualify for the 2025 FedEx Cup Playoffs.The 20 year-old recently opened up about the learning curve of his debut year, including adjusting to a packed schedule, figuring out which courses suit his game, and learning to manage expectations. He admitted it's been challenging not to compare himself to top-tier players like Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Åberg.“You're playing with Scottie Scheffler and Ludvig Åberg who's also fresh on the TOUR and came out booming straight away and Scottie has been out here and we can see how good he's playing as well,” Potgieter said.“It's tough to compare your game to those guys... Right now my golf has been the best it's ever been, so we're definitely climbing the right ladder.”Aldrich Potgieter also reflected on how tough the transition from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA Tour has been. Potgieter pointed out how difficult it was to stay focused and not get caught up in chasing results, especially with added pressure to finish inside the top 100 and retain his Tour card.“Coming to the PGA TOUR, you're on the top of the top in golf. It was really hard to not get focused off target and kind of stick to your own thing because you are very focused on results because with top 100 making it with your cards, not 120, 125 now, there's a lot of pressure to play well and to play a lot more.&quot;As the youngest player in this season’s playoffs, Aldrich Potgieter brings power and confidence to the field. Potgieter's now set to compete at the FedEx St. Jude Championship, where he’ll face off against the Tour’s biggest names.Known for his aggressive style and big drives, he’s quickly becoming one to watch. With momentum on his side, all eyes will be on the 20-year-old as the FedEx Cup Playoffs begin.How has Aldrich Potgieter played in the 2025 season so far?Aldrich Potgieter, currently ranked 43rd in the FedEx Cup standings and 58th in the Official World Golf Ranking, has competed in 17 events in the 2025 PGA Tour season. He has recorded one win, one runner-up finish, and three top-10s. However, he has also missed the cut in 11 events and withdrawn from one.Here are Aldrich Potgieter's results so far:Sony Open in Hawaii – Missed cut (+3)The American Express – Missed cut (-4)Farmers Insurance Open – Tied 15th (-1)Mexico Open at VidantaWorld – Runner-up (-20)Arnold Palmer Invitational – Missed cut (+8)The PLAYERS Championship – Missed cut (+1)Valspar Championship – Missed cut (+6)Texas Children's Houston Open – Missed cut (Even)Valero Texas Open – Tied 47th (+3)Corales Puntacana Championship – Missed cut (+3)THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson – Missed cut (Even)ONEflight Myrtle Beach Classic – Missed cut (Even)Charles Schwab Challenge – Tied 6th (-7)Rocket Classic – Winner (-22)John Deere Classic – Withdrew (-4)Genesis Scottish Open – Missed cut (+2)The Open Championship – Missed cut (+5)