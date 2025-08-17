“It’s a tough task” - Ludvig Aberg admits challenge of chasing Robert MacIntyre at BMW Championship showdown

Ludvig Aberg admitted the challenge of chasing Robert MacIntyre at the BMW Championship showdown. Aberg and MacIntyre are both playing at the second leg of the FedEx Cup playoffs series, and the tournament ends this week with the top 30 going to the Tour Championship.

Robert MacIntyre is leading the BMW Championship, followed by Aberg in third place. Aberg is six shots short and will try to catch up with the former on Sunday.

On Saturday, Aberg spoke in the press conference about the challenge of chasing MacIntyre. He said, via ASAP Sports:

“It's definitely going to take a really good score. Bob is playing really great golf and so is Mr. Scheffler. It's a tough task and it's a tall order, but I'm excited about where I'm at. I'm excited about what I've seen so far this week and these last couple of weeks, which is encouraging to me, and I know I'll be excited to go play tomorrow and see where that ends up tomorrow night.

"It was definitely trickier today. I thought the pins were a lot harder in general where there was a lot of pins that you had to play a little bit more conservative to, but overall I felt like I managed it quite well. Sort of a tricky stretch from middle-ish round to sort of middle of the back nine, and glad that I was able to hang in there and put a good score in, which is always nice to do when you're maybe not as autopilot, if you will.”

Robert MacIntyre’s best finish in the 2025 season came at the U.S. Open with a second-place finish after scoring 1-over. His other top 10 finishes came at the WM Phoenix Open with a T6, THE PLAYERS Championship with a T9, the Charles Schwab Challenge with a T6, and The Open with a T7.

How did Robert MacIntyre and Ludvig Aberg perform in the BMW Championship till round three?

Robert MacIntyre landed with a 16-under in total after three rounds of the BMW Championship. He shot 62 in the first round of the tournament with ten birdies. Next, he fired 64 with three birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine.

In the third round, MacIntyre shot 68 with two birdies on the front nine and one on the back nine. Ludvig Aberg finished with a total score of 10-under, and he is just behind Scottie Scheffler. He shot 68 with two birdies on the front nine and two on the back nine. The second round saw 64 with two birdies on the front nine and five on the back nine.

The last round saw 68 with one birdie on the front nine and three on the back nine. Aberg only won the Genesis Invitational this year with a total score of 12 under. His second-best finish was a T5 at the Sentry Tournament with 24 24-under score.

